At the end of the week Is it despicable to long for a white Christmas while climate change is threatening food security elsewhere? Maybe not if it causes the right reaction in us

The color of Christmas has become a symbol of climate change. It is difficult for us to accept the climate we are causing, but our escapism is only exacerbating the situation.

Again a snow-free Christmas in the middle of gray gloom.

There are quite damp camouflage after Christmas, Christmas is with us.

There is a gray Christmas here, and even our blankets are no longer warm. I wish I grabbed the water skis in my armpit and headed over to Christmas again.

The Protect Our Winters movement, which defends winter, presented Christmas carols to MPs in December, suitable for a snow-free reality.

Watery Christmas carols are not dystopia or even fun humor, but a nasty reality. For example, in the last ten Christmases in Helsinki, only three have had snow.

Now the snow seems to be coming to Helsinki, Turku and Tampere at the very last moment. The miracle of Christmas, anyway.

While snow or even Christmas makes the mood for everyone, the color of Christmas has become a symbol of the progress of climate change. Of the months, December has warmed the most in Finland, by as much as five degrees in 150 years.

We do not want to accept the climate we are causing. When there is no more snow, it has to be done for us winter people. I, too, have crammed into artificial snow slopes this winter and taken my children down to the snow-covered slopes.

An influential supplier in Protect Our Winters Heidi Kalmari has written a great nonfiction book In the footsteps of snow, which tells unpleasant information about snowfall, among other things.

It can cause half of the ski resort’s electricity consumption. Covering an acre with snow can take up to 2.4 million gallons of water. In the Alps, snowfall already disrupts the water cycle.

Elsewhere, there should be no snow. For example, a white Christmas never arrives on Aleksanterinkatu.

At the turn of the millennium, the streets of the city centers began to be heated in Finland. Keeping thawed in Helsinki consumes as much energy as heating 20 apartment buildings. Of course, snow rallying and sanding are huge efforts too.

At these widths, man has always had to regulate his microclimate more comfortably by dressing and warming up. However, it seems that today we are increasingly dissatisfied with the weather around us. It is too cold, hot, windy, snowy or snowless. The weather is always wrong.

In cities, residence has shifted to interiors such as shopping malls. Tripla, for example, is equivalent to ten parliamentary houses. In addition to the living areas, there are heated parking garages for more than 2,000 cars.

The indoor air should be perfectly uniform in temperature and humidity all year round.

Outside, there are heated terraces and a seafront swimming pool.

When we regulate the climate, we imagine we are almost gods.

In reality, we have confused the climate system, but our ideas for climate change – such as imitating volcanic eruptions or bleaching clouds – are too risky or do not work. The removal of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere remains a technical hope in the fight against climate change.

In the end, all you have to do is reduce emissions and sequester carbon in the soil or forest.

When there is no snow, November remains for six months. Even then, it would be worth scrambling out of your camouflage hole.

The multidisciplinary Champs project examines how the changing weather in people’s homes has affected mental health. Climate change will increase cloud cover and reduce sunlight in winter.

THL Research Professor Timo Partosen The project has already shown that declining natural light is associated with sleep problems, increased appetite, low mood, and impaired cognitive abilities such as visual memory, new learning, and alertness.

“A set of nerve cells in the hypothalamus of the brain monitor brightness and regulate the body’s metabolism, alertness and mood. This internal clock will stay running if light enters the eyes in the morning or morning. There is surprisingly little light indoors. ”

We want desperately that our children too will experience sledding hills, snow castles and openings and other winter joys.

But does it make sense to maintain the ideal of winter by force? Is it morally sustainable to cover with artificial snow the truth that the real winter is gone?

Many animal species struggle to survive in changing winters. The white protective color has become the color of attention that exposes the predator to the hare, the fly, and the raccoon. The Saimaa ringed seal cannot nest without a protective cinema.

Is it disgraceful to long for a white Christmas when climate change is causing years of disappearance in hot regions?

The most active of the Protect Our Winters movement Niklas Kaskealan thinks not.

“I have done climate work in development organizations, and unfortunately the floods in Bangladesh are not activating Finns. What is needed is something that brings the climate issue close and creates an emotional reaction. More than a million Finns play winter sports. Here is the potential to get Finns to take action, ”he says.

In Kaskeala’s opinion, the most important thing would be not to be discouraged. In Finland, emissions have already decreased by 44 percent since the peak in 2003.

“I’ve reduced my carbon footprint by 75 percent in ten years, and my quality of life has only improved.”

Kaskeala answers the phone from the slopes of Ruka, where she has been bustling with children all day. Ruka is a carbon-neutral ski resort – as long as you don’t fly there.

Black Christmas is a reminder to us of our crimes. We have the climate we deserve, and we cannot escape it with climate escapism.

The changed climate must be accepted, but there is no need to submit to it.

Even if you don’t like snow, it’s worth protecting it simply because it slows down warming by reflecting almost all of the sun’s radiation back into space at best. So be grateful for every flake.