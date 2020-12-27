At the end of the week I was alone in an empty city and realized what it means for Rome to be eternal

Tourism is at stake. But what if you end up on a trip to Rome? Can you be ecstatic about it?

ROME/GENEVA. “14.3. From Hanko by ship to Copenhagen. Snowstorm in the springs. 100 Russian and 100 Finnish emigrants on board. Gedser, Warnemünde, Rostock, Berlin, Dresden… ”

This is what the young architect wrote Wivi Lönn to his travel album in the spring of 1906. He was on the first trip of his life to Rome, where he would still go often in the 1920s and 30s. Lönn was an experienced traveler, although at that time traveling was still the fun of a few (men).

It was not until after World War II that tourism democratized, and it was only with cheap flights that it became a pastime for the masses. At the same time, tourism became an economic activity dominated by the ideology of continuous growth.

Then came climate change and then Korona.

Of the year 2020 was supposed to be the year when slow train travel would really hit through again. Europe would return to its roots, sinking into greener and more experiential tourism, like railroads and early train travelers. Little did we know.

We knew little when, together with my journalist friend two years ago, we decided that it was in 2020 that we would tour Europe like Wivi Lönn and her life partner. Hanna Parviainen. They were exceptions to the exception in the early 20th century: independent, traveling women.

We thought we were going to the corners of Europe that Lönn traveled to as a young architect in the late 19th century. He traveled to Paris, Rome, and Berlin alone and in a gang, for work, and so on.

When Lönn met the wealthy Parviainen, the hedonism typical of the 1920s came with tourism: lounging in spas and staying at the Grand Hotels. In the spring he went to Nice and Biarritz and in the autumn to Wiesbaden, Garda or Geneva, where Parviainen had already spent the 1880s as a schoolgirl.

Some of the trips were folded in a Parviainen Marmon-branded car with a top speed of 120 kilometers per hour. The car was modernism, and it was driven hard. For example, in Switzerland in April 1926 “So strong that we got fined in Montreaux”, Lönn wrote in a note.

Even then, new things were learned during the journeys, but the journey was also an opportunity to be liberated and to become the person that, under normal circumstances, might not have been possible.

My friend and I became interested in Lönn and Parviainen’s travels, so we started working on a book about them. What kind of journeys did women make at the beginning of the century – when Mika Waltari and many other men famously traveled through Europe in a pot of eroticism and modern longing?

There is little personal information, letters or traditional diaries in the wake of Wivi Lönn and Hanna Parviainen.

Our main source was a 70-page travel album by Lönn with laconic notes as well as photos, hotel receipts, steamboat schedules and spa addresses. There is a casino receipt from Monte Carlo on February 10, 1924!

But then came the year 2020. When our research trip planned for the book was to begin, my travel partner stayed in Finland.

In fact, I live part of the year in Geneva. At its fastest, the Geneva-Rome train journey folds in just over eight hours and one shift.

Our European tour in the footsteps of Lönn and Parviainen – via the spa towns of Paris and Wiesbaden to Geneva and Rome – ended in a solitary train journey to Rome.

“Get in the middle of the corona!” one of my friends exclaimed.

That’s right. The disease situation in Rome has been calm, so I dared to leave.

When I sat down in Geneva on a well-disinfected Swiss train, it was foggy and wet outside. A four-person lodge was reserved for each passenger for “private use”. The use of masks was mandatory. On the Italian side, we got a corona bag from the staff: in addition to a bottle of water, a mask, hand gloves and some sort of filter for the nose.

The train rushed through the Alps and stopped in Milan. One of the largest railway stations in Europe, the mother of all railway stations, was almost empty. It was a sad and stopping sight. No kisses from lovers, no laughing youth.

Nothing has threatened the freedom to travel of my own generation, our backpackers born in the 1960s. But now it is different.

After Milan, the train crossed the Apennines in a tunnel and arrived in Tuscany. It was already afternoon, but the sun was still high. I could almost sense the heat on my face even though the train windows couldn’t be opened.

”3.4. we came to Verona. Harvest snow on the ground white. The camellias bloomed and looked remarkable in the middle of the snow. The hotel says it is our fault that there has been no snow before that time of year. We had been followed by snowfall all the way from Berlin. Florence received warm and beautiful air, ” wrote Lönn at Easter 1906 after a night train ride.

When the train arrived in Rome, I wonder if travel is still allowed to be ecstatic?

I have been to Rome often, but this time it was nearly empty. It was easy to experience what Lönn did here at Easter 1906. These same ancient and renaissance buildings. Did he come to listen to the pope’s Easter sermon?

Only now did I understand what it means to say that Rome is eternal. I walked in the sunshine from Gianicolo Hill towards the empty square of St. Peter’s Church, where time seemed to stand still.