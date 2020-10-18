At the end of the week I joined a men’s book club that only reads books written by women – it hasn’t changed my thinking

I joined a men’s book club that only reads books written by women. It has not changed my thinking.

I remember how the suitcase weighed as I pulled it as he sweated up Fabianinkatu. The bag was crammed full of books, each of which was late.

Friendly officials from the University of Helsinki Library reconciled the late fee. Instead of five hundred euros, I survived with fifty.

I’m not proud of that.

I took a picture of the receipt with the phone. Hoping to come back to borrow the books I hadn’t had time to read.

This is now years. Of course, I did not return.

I see books of interest everywhere. It would be good to know more about that! And that! I also like the idea of ​​myself reading them. That’s why I haunt books at every turn.

A couple of years ago, I was on vacation in New York, where a journalism section was found in the Strand bookstore. What a treasure trove! I bought seventeen books, despite my spouse’s opposition.

There were tense moments at the airport as the intercontinental flight approached and the baggage far exceeded the allowable weight limit. It turned out that the books weigh quite a lot.

My relationship with reading is contradictory. Even though I search for books manically, I can’t find the time to read them. I have always wondered how Erkki Tuomioja supposedly have time to read the book in a week.

Moreover, I am impatient and easily in the field hypistelemään new works. If only a little from the beginning .. bookshelves can be found in many books that I have read about 83 pages.

Last in I thought that now this is changing. My friend invited me to be a member of the feminist literary club he founded. The idea of ​​the men’s club was that it only reads prose written by women.

I gladly joined. Mass pressure would force me to read, I thought. In addition, I thought that even though I had already read women’s books, it would certainly be good to read more of them.

My friend founded the club a few years ago. At that time a supplier Maria Pettersson had written to Yle under the heading of a column A man who does not read books written by women is not civilized. The column drew attention to the fact that the majority of men do not read books written by women.

In 2007, two-thirds of men reported reading only men’s books. According to a recent publication by Statistics Finland, more than half of men who read fiction reported reading mostly prose written by men. Only one percent read mostly female writers.

The big picture has remained pretty much the same. Women read both men and women, men mostly men.

My friend says he recognized this in himself as well. He was a man in his thirties who read practically only books written by men. So did many others in his circle of friends.

So my friend set up a literature club.

The club has tended to meet about once every six weeks. Everyone in turn chooses a book. Last time the task hit me. In order not to get too many books from the same directions, the demands were this time: non-European, non-Japanese.

I ended up on a co-worker’s recommendation Svetlana Alexeyevich to the book The end of the Soviet man.

Mass pressure hasn’t worked as well as I thought. For example Minna Canthia I read in a semi-panic on the subway on the way to the reading circle. To my shame, many books have gone unread. Sure, I’m not the only one, but certainly the worst.

I decided to excel when it came to reading Yaa Gyasin excellent On the way home. Ahmi’s work and I proudly arrived at Oulunkylä Beer Restaurant Jano.

Unfortunately, I was there a week too early. However, the club president pardoned and recorded the attendance record. I saved my skin because some of the members have already been thrown into the yard for lack of activity.

During its existence, the literature club has read, in addition to the above, for example Harper Leen Like killing a nightingale, Anaïs Ninin Little birds, Pirkko Saision Red divorce certificate, Mia Kankimäki Women I think at night and Hiromi Kawakamin Sensei’s portfolio.

Especially in its early days, the club has had a discussion about what the “female perspective” of the selected works is. It has since been contemplated that this feels a bit peculiar to the exoticization of books written by women.

Indeed, the reading circle has moved away from the even subconscious idea that some kind of aha experience (“now we understand women!”) Or a special perspective should be sought in books.

“It’s come to the point that we now have this book club, and there needs to be some sorting out. And right now, it’s that the books are written by women because men’s books have come to be read so much anyway, ”my friend pondered.

I was trying to wonder if just reading women’s books had changed my thinking in some way. I didn’t really notice any change. True, books always evoke thoughts, but I didn’t experience looking at the world from some whole new tip.

A coworker thought it was a good sign. Books written by women are not a mystical secret. There is no reason not to read them if you want to read good books at all.

To the book club the works chosen have, of course, in themselves brought new ideas to the members of the club. Not because of the “women’s perspective” but because they have torn the world from different directions. As is customary with good works.

For example, a friend of mine said that with the club, he has started thinking about an ontological turn.

Excuse me?

The ontological turn has been a big question in philosophy of science lately, my friend enlightened. For him, it means that our seemingly one common world may well be a collection of different worlds.

“This reading of stories from different perspectives has made that theoretical revolution come true. In practice: if the realities are different, then how, for example, should society be organized so that it works for everyone who experiences the world differently? ”

The idea arose from books Like killing a nightingale and The end of the Soviet man. The former deals with the elite and externality, whiteness and color, gender.

“Society does not serve the needs of all its members because it is built on a premise that not everyone understands,” my friend pondered.

“The end of the Soviet man is again a really good example of how structures shape an individual’s reality and what happens when they collapse. What would happen if my own reality collapsed? ”

Book club has kind of already made itself redundant.

My friend who founded the club now reads a lot more women’s books outside the club as well. I think the same is true of others. The threshold is gone.

Why do so many men still only read men? Maybe it’s a habit. Maybe something feels foreign to them. You may think that men write for everyone, but women write about “women’s issues”. Doesn’t apply to me!

Maybe men’s books are also offered more. The big bookstore just advertised the most interesting book news of the fall. All six were written by men.

Although the book club has already done its job, it remains. Okay so, I think because it strikes to take the book in my hand. Next up is the Korean Han Kangin Human deeds.

It will be bad after reading.