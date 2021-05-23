At the end of the week Girls from Helsinki say they carry link knives and pepper spray for self-defense – what should a parent say about it?

The 16-year-old girl says she carries link boats for self-defense on the streets. What should the parent say then?

As one in the evening my 16-year-old daughter told me that one of her girlfriends was carrying a link knife with her. And another pepper spray.

I was startled. Has this been done?

Recent news from Helsinki came to mind. A 14-year-old boy had been stabbed in Jätkäsaari, A minor boy in Malminkartano and A 24-year-old man dies at the railway square, who was suspected of stabbing a 16-year-old boy.

More and more boys are carrying a blade gun, according to police as “self-defense”.

Now also those really decent girls from the center of Helsinki? Who run their schools well and are home from ten in the evening? I didn’t seem to know enough about the world of girls, their worries and fears.

I wanted to hear more from the girls. I didn’t guess how surprised I would be.

Penknife is a bag in a makeup bag if you have to walk home in the evening alone. It gives courage. If a man really attacked, tried to rape, kidnap or kill, I would be more equal with a knife against a man, the girl says.

“I would never want to use a knife. Or I would use it if I had to. ”

The girl looks with bright eyes. I would defend you with a knife if someone attacked you, another girl says. The pepper spray is for their friend who has gotten it safe from his mother.

Girls are afraid of older men than themselves. A couple in their thirties who slam into the side, ask about a boyfriend, or praise themselves as good-looking. The speeches are not offensive but the gazes with which the men judge the girl’s body from head to toe. They want sex, girls say.

It’s scary.

Harassment is commonplace. It happens during the day in the center of Helsinki, at traffic lights and despite the fact that the girls have headphones on their ears. If the car silences next to me, I almost go for a run, one of the girls says.

Do those men realize that I am just a child? He asks.

I’m embarrassed. The girls say that boys their age are also afraid of other boys or men who challenge the quarrel. Why everyone has to be afraid of men, as if they were some kind of animal, one of the girls asks.

I ask where the fear comes from. About the fact that the adults around me have warned me about men all my life, the girl says. “Don’t walk alone,” “don’t dress around,” “don’t stare strangers in the eyes”.

“And then when I learn to be afraid of men and share my fears, I’m not taken seriously,” she says.

Adults say “take a taxi home” or “not all men are bad”. But how do you know which man is really bad, the girl asks. Recently 33 years old Sarah Everard disappeared in South London as he walked home in the evening. He was abducted and murdered, and the perpetrator is suspected of being a male police officer.

The fate of Everard made women wonder if she dared to walk outside. At the same time, the question arose as to why women are not allowed to live in peace without fear of violence.

Girls find the answer in skewed upbringing. My brother is not taught to “be kind to girls” or “don’t yell at girls,” one of the girls says. Boys seem to be allowed to misbehave because “boys are boys”. Wouldn’t it be the job of adults to teach boys respect and equality for girls? Then girls shouldn’t be so scared, girls say.

I’m confused more. Do we still raise girls and boys differently, girls take care and boys take liberties?

What should be done to ensure that not all men appear dangerous and evil to girls, and other boys and men to boys, respectively?

The girls have the answer again. Should talk about fears, they say. Bring harassment to the public, like #metoo. It changes society, because otherwise fear will not go away.

It’s been tried, I think. A huge contract.

Girls seek equality, and that’s a good thing, he says Mirjam Kalland, who is a professor of early childhood education and a child psychotherapist.

The pursuit of equality also benefits boys.

According to Kalland, education is in transition and it must be, because old stereotypes end up in the new world. Everyone, both girls and boys, must be encouraged to defend themselves without weapons. Safety skills, such as fire prevention, must be practiced in the event of imminent situations. Anticipation, a strong emphasis, and utterances in style: “I’ll call 112 if you don’t leave right away”.

From the internship, Kalland puts responsibility on the schools.

And what should you do if you find a child’s knife at home?

You have to talk, says Kalland. A child learns to cope with their “own strategies” if they cannot discuss their fears with adults. Underestimation does not help, and guns do not make society safer.

Not to come to another America, the girls say. None of them should carry a gun.

I will think about the consequences of fear.

What happens if more and more young people are scared?

The author is a freelance journalist. Feedback: [email protected]