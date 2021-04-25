At the end of the week Before the elite was criticized, now the middle class is being ridiculed – it symbolizes the mediocre, the conservative, the frozen and the narrow-minded

The middle class has become a mockery. It is combined with the purchase of decorative items and gym instructions, writes Maria Manner in her column.

Before there was talk of gentlemanly hatred and a lack of elite solidarity. Currently, the criticism is about the middle class.

YLE recently published an article on the problems of getting therapy. Its title was: Many depressed people go untreated because help goes to middle-class women like Laura. It was also difficult for Laura to find a therapist, as it is for many who have tried to get into Kela-supported therapy.

But instead of paying attention to the problems of the system, the headline ended up blaming middle-class women. It remained unclear how their therapy was out of the Kainuu Duunari men mentioned in the story or why Laura would need less therapy.

Twitter, newspaper articles, and blogs were considered middle-class restrictions on movement planned by the government because they gave freedoms to Cottage Owners and incumbents.

And the question posed by a BTI journalist at a press conference about whether a person could be fined for a visit to a specialty store and whether they should go to buy decorative items was considered middle-class.

The question amused me too, even though it was really good. It showed the need for interpretation of the restrictions, to which the Committee on Constitutional Affairs also drew attention. The committee noted that it is virtually impossible for people to anticipate the limit of prohibited movement.

In any case, the actions of the rich apparently do not dare to arouse as many passions at such times. The focus is on the middle class, where the backgrounds of decision-makers, officials and journalists are often.

Instrument to the professor of sociology Terhi-Anna Wilska. He, too, had noticed that there was more talk of the middle class than before – and often in a specifically negative sense.

Wilska thinks one reason for that is a coronary pandemic that has blurred lifestyle differences.

“It has made visible what decision-makers expect from people’s daily lives and what people in general are thought to do in their spare time,” Wilska says.

Repeated public speeches about teleworking, Lapland holidays, access to summer cottages and tourism, he said, reflect a lifestyle where many things are possible. The media publishes columns on telecommuting and gym instructions near the home work station. The perspective is middle-class.

“In passing, we ignore professions where teleworking is not possible. They seem to employ slightly weaker individuals who need to be protected, ”Wilska describes.

According to Wilska, there is more talk about social classes in Finland than before. Although there have always been differences, they have often been silenced. In the 1980s, some might have thought that classes would almost disappear and everyone would become an equal middle class, Wilska says. There was an urban bourgeoisie, the old middle class, and a new, urban middle class that had improved its class status.

After the recession of the 1990s, income disparities widened and class talk accelerated.

Middle class is, of course, a vague term. Therefore, it is also politically convenient.

The middle class is often associated with average income, but its significance is broader. It also involves education, a certain cultural and social capital, and a material level of demands.

According to Wilska, the term is particularly vague in Finland, where the differences between the categories are not as clear as in Britain, for example. There, a person’s class status can be inferred roughly from the color of the toilet paper, he says.

“The lifestyles of Finns are still very similar. So many have their roots in the agrarian and industrial working populations. ”

There are various bubbles even within the middle class. There are families of motorists who have attended the polytechnic, successful entrepreneurs and red-green university researchers living in Kallio for rent.

Almost half of Finns consider themselves to belong to the middle class. Yet the middle class is sometimes referred to as a kind of prosperous family idyll. As if there were no loneliness, divorce, violence, substance abuse problems.

The chairman of the Coalition Party gave his own definition to the middle class Petteri Orpo, according to which the middle class is determined by diligence. Orphan said recentlythat even a cleaner can be middle class if you are hardworking.

I read Danish writer Karen Blixenin interesting biography Female lion (letter Tom Buk-Swienty). At the beginning of the last century, Blixen considered a farm in East Africa to be the money of his bourgeois family and deeply despised the middle class – he once wanted to identify with an elite whose lifestyle he considered appropriate.

Even in classical sociology, the middle class has played the role of a pyramid. A French sociologist and developer of taste theory Pierre Bourdieun in thinking, the precarious middle class mimics the style of the upper class. The upper class, on the other hand, does not have to please anyone.

According to Wilska, who has studied consumption, Bourdieu’s ideas are not properly suited to Finnish society, where the boundaries are less clear. For the lowest-income earners, necessity governs choices, but even duners can afford ornaments and holiday trips.

In public discourse, the middle class is not just about benevolence or living standards. It symbolizes something mediocre, conservative, frozen and narrow-minded. While those traits may, of course, be due to more than just the middle class.