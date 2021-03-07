At the end of the week As a consultant, Pekka Himanen would have been ahead of his time – Now all thought leaders are grumbling about “bringing meaning, creativity and challenges to the center”

At the beginning of the 2010s, Pekka Himanen ruined the reputation of philosophy by being a consultant. Now everyone is talking like consultants, so would it be time to listen to Hima again?

Oskari Onninen­

At the flea market came up against a political memorabilia: Pekka Himasen The script of flourishing from 2010.

The booklet was the first report commissioned from Himane by the Coalition Minister of Finance Jyrki Katainen under the leadership of the Minister of Culture Stefan Wallinin (rkp) and the Prime Minister Matti Vanhanen with (central) favorable approval. The book was made by Himanen pro bono, without compensation. Then greed took the win. He ruined his own and Katainen’s reputation by receiving EUR 700,000 in research funding from the Academy of Finland without a competition.

I thought there would be a suitable place for the book in the secret science department of the home library. The present value was also in place: two euros. I bought.

Himasen according to the turn of the 2010s, the world was at a hinge point. The cultural and ideological direction was – if not lost, then unclear.

Hima was concerned that the 2010s were becoming a lost decade for Finland after the economic crisis. To remedy the situation, he provided a very concrete to-do list.

The biggest threat would be a climate emergency, specifically an emergency. Therefore, the Finnish public sector should be carbon neutral by 2020, Himanen suggested. This could be fueled by significant tax incentives for eco-innovation. “It’s absolutely certain that economic growth that does not meet the challenge of climate change is no longer possible.“ Himanen himself had italicized the most important sentence.

In addition, he wrote that economic growth in general had become an absolute value and man had been forgotten.

For culture and art, Himanen wanted to budget more money by five percent a year, which would increase the amount 1.6 times in ten years.

Flourishing script according to the population, the aging had to be seen as a success rather than a threat – because that’s what it is, if anything.

At the same time, careers should be extended, ie the employment rate should be raised in the language of current politics. From Himas, the most sensible way to do that was to improve the treatment of mental health problems. Mental illnesses when causing disability at a cost to the state of the order of billions. Therapy would be a cheap and underused opportunity to improve people’s well-being.

In Himanen’s mind, revolutionizing the treatment of depression was Finland’s “moon project”, or mega-project, in which as much money and time is poured as it comes off.

Well, that’s where the decade went.

There on the sidelines went the appreciation of philosophy.

Himanen’s concepts, such as “enriching interaction” and “value-based leadership and work culture,” were ridiculed.

To the screenwriter of the heyday, the heroes of creativity and philosophy were children. At the same time, he dared to be publicly inspired by leadership stories. Himanen worshiped Silicon Valley without criticism and wrote the latest about the new Tesla sports cars, which finally make electric cars so sexy that they also want to make love. The “sexiness” of the Tesla is mentioned three times in the book.

Helsingin Sanomat in the editorial was assessed immediately after publication that Flourishing script the social description was of the hawks and fragments, the analysis of the huts.

“Much of the Flourishing script should have been run through a wastewater treatment plant and screened at a landfill,” the reporter teased Virpi Salmi Himanen’s book in his column.

Himanen was prepared for criticism, clearly. Jealous discouragers he barked in advance.

There were understanders, of course. Fewer people remember how Helsingin Sanomat brings together science, art and culture influencers Majority of the HS panel defended the report. Non-fiction writer Tommi Uschanov estimates that the report contains a number of sensible, undervalued and noteworthy ideas covered in “embarrassing empty bubble”.

When the disappearance of the valuation of philosophy began to be discussed at the beginning of this corona year 2021, the researcher who defended his philosophy Timo Miettinen On Twitter, it was Himanen’s actions that ate the people’s faith in philosophers.

Yet in 2010, leadership in Finland did not mean an abstract mimicry mimicked by yankee guides, behind which one can hide the fact that one cannot say or dare to do anything at all.

Himanen was therefore ahead of his time and therefore left alone. He appeared as a philosopher, although it would have been smarter to be a consultant. After all, he had a role as a genius who didn’t have to look in the mirror and who could give the same permission to others for years to come.

In ten years, success has become just as naive and unstylish as Himanen’s book was slandered.

Today, the genre of the most successful part of the population in working life is the corporation kitsch. It is an English mix of broken finnish, boastfulness and compulsive positivity. It is a social obligation created by fear and a longing for acceptance to present a hard-working success on LinkedIn. Lörs lärä about meanings, creativity and challenges and “bringing them to the center” is the language of the visionaries of his generation.

Compared to the chatter of current thought leaders The script of flourishing is even clear and concrete.

Pekka Himanen could finally flourish, but he can’t be seen anywhere.