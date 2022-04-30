At the end of the week After the Russian invasion, it has become shockingly clear that even those who have served in the army have tangible benefits.

When I was ordered in the army to put out the fire in the swamp, I did not think that experience would help to understand the suffering in Europe years later, writes freelance journalist Timo Peltonen.

Military service the main lesson for myself was how the humanitarian crisis feels.

In the autumn of 1989 in Oulu, a message battalion in Northern Finland, my smoker wanted to go on an evening vacation to meet his girlfriend. I took his turn in the preparedness group, which will provide assistance to the authorities if necessary. Contrary to all probabilities, there was an alarm to leave to help shut down the peat bog in the middle of nowhere.

Peat bog burns by boiling. With a team of about ten conscripts, we turned the smoke shovels open through the field shovels to make the soapy fire water better accessible.

Drinking water was also consumed. The 6.5 deciliter plastic field bottle was emptied hours before nightfall. There was no food and no tents. Iski vilu. Our mutual joke “don’t turn it off, warm up first,” quickly waned thin as the gnawing thirst worsened hour by hour.

For my own humanitarian crisis, it is worth using bold quotes. We knew we would not die of thirst. However, the experience creeped into my mind: when there is no drink, it is not.

The number of people starving to death in the shattered cities of Ukraine will only survive the war if ever.

To the peat bog the mixed juice was finally imported the next day. The soot-tasting mouth and dried-out body shouted a couple of gallons but got a packed lid, a good five deces.

The incident also taught us about breaking supply chains. Russian troops in particular have suffered as a result of the war in Ukraine: the men in the abandoned tanks have presumably run out of fuel first, then food and water.

I am somehow able to empathize with that horror. Russian soldiers cannot even trust that they will not be allowed to die of thirst when treatment is cruel, even in times of peace.

“ Russian soldiers cannot even trust that they will not be allowed to die of thirst.

In the swamp, we cursed the catering hut, but we could still trust that there was no theft – unlike Vladimir Putin kleptocracy in the offensive army.

I am a lieutenant in the reserve of my military rank, a TV and film critic by profession. He is already 52 years old, but as an officer I belong to the basic reserve until he is 60 years old.

Those older than us who escaped rehearsals would not be among the first to be sent to the front, but as the war dragged on for sure. There are only 5.5 million Finns and 144 Russians. Ukraine has a population of 44 million.

When I was studying drama at the University of Tampere in the 1990s, I really didn’t talk openly about my military service, because for many humanists it was a sign of militarism. Among the acquaintances, this was not a problem.

At that time, civil service lasted 16 months (now 12 months). Still, almost all of my male classmates had attended it. For example, the help of mental hospital employees during peace was a multiple benefit compared to conscripts.

It has now become shockingly clear that even those who have served in the army have tangible benefits. At least we are increasing the reserve of less than a million soldiers.

When I use the term ‘shockingly’, it is not a ritual-like horror of war.

I am a so-called emotional person. In relation to the old-fashioned model of a man, I react to things too emotionally, let’s talk F. W. Murnaun from a silent film Sunrise or games from Finnish national football teams. So presumably I would be more traumatized in war than others.

“ Presumably, I would be more traumatized in war than others.

I would still leave. First, coolly speaking, it is obvious that Putin’s commanders must be stopped. If no one puts up hard against hard, no one is safe.

Second, empathetic officers are needed. For those of us who find that heavy work is hampered by a corrosive dehydration, even when we are not watching.

Empathy is also useful in the treatment of prisoners of war. Namely, I believe that one of what Russia is striving for with its blatant brutality is the brutality of the Ukrainians towards the Russian prisoners. If such were to be revealed, world support for Ukraine could wane.

The ability to empathize is, of course, largely innate, not just learned through thirst. Instead, my shooting skills are entirely from conscript time. I haven’t touched a firearm before or since.

After watching Yle’s special broadcast on the Butch massacre and rape, I found myself searching the internet where I could practice shooting with an assault rifle.

When my wife arrived home that night, I deliberately told about the war crimes news from another room so that my voice wouldn’t fall apart. It was too easy to see my own close ones among the victims. It was too obvious that only the tip of the iceberg had been seen.

Sodan in the early days, a Ukrainian priest told on television how upset young men had come to talk to him about killing enemies.

Of course, I don’t want to kill anyone myself – unless there are no alternatives. It is equally clear that I do not want to die – although there are worse reasons to die than democracy and the protection of the innocent.

“ Of course, I don’t want to kill anyone. It is equally clear that I do not want to die.

That is why I am grateful that the majority of Finns have leaned in favor of NATO. The most likely consequence of a presumed membership is that there will be no attack and I will not have to kill anyone, be traumatized or die. Not a single Finn is hungry for thirst, hunger or cold.

At best, what is fading is a dictatorship when the Russians realize that the paranoid fear of NATO has led to the growth and strengthening of the defense alliance. The free world will be able to rebuild the sporting Ukraine.