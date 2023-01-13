On hold

There is some logic in the arguments of today’s former mayor of Culiacán Jesús Estrada Ferreiro on alleged intent to delay impeachment which is followed by default. If the trial were to end soon, Congress would be forced to call elections in the entity, according to some experts. The bet seems to be to prolong the trial until the STJ confirms his disqualification.

The return

The Mochitense Luis García was supported by Héctor Melesio Cuen: he assumed the Organization Secretariat of the Sinaloense Party. García is one of those who was dismissed by Governor Rubén Rocha for the jaloneo of the election of Morena’s advisers. He left Coepriss and the other Mochitense Randy Ross entered. Thus, Luis García becomes visible to the courage of some who preached loyalty to Cuen and turned on him.

An explanation

The disorder found in the Mazatlán public account 2021 prevented it from being approved by the State Congress Oversight Commission. There are at least 20 million pesos of observation sheets that have to be clarified. Other points that were detected is that a large part of the work that was done was not competitive, but through direct awards. Wow, the past administration has a lot to clarify.

Tribute

This day the mayor of Guasave will give a press conference together with the triple Olympic medalist María del Rosario Espinoza. The theme of the tribute that will be made next Saturday to the outstanding athlete in her homeland will be touched on. There is already more than one meeting that has been held prior to that event. And although María deserves all this attention, it is obvious that the authorities also take advantage of her figure to put themselves in the showcase.

financial

Even though the Salvador Alvarado City Council, headed by Armando Camacho Aguilar, and the Stasasa leader, Yuriria Zepeda Corrales, have not determined the date of the meeting for the analysis of the collective contract and salary modifications. The mayor and councilors should ask how much the municipality is able to support the payroll of employees and retirees because a complicated scenario is expected.