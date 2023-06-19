He should take up his post as early as January, at the latest when his contract with Real Madrid expires. The mission with the Seleçao is the 2026 World Cup
Carlo Ancelotti will be the new coach of Brazil from 2024. The Brazilian football federation (Cbf) now takes for granted the engagement of the Emilian coach currently at the helm of Real Madrid, a club with which he has a contract for another year. The official announcement will come from the president of the CBF itself, Ednaldo Rodrigues, by the end of June. Ancelotti is expected to take office as early as January, or at the latest when his contract with Real Madrid expires (June 2024).
The interim head coach of Brazil, Ramon Menezes, already congratulated Ancelotti at the press conference yesterday, defined as “a great coach with a wonderful career”. The Italian coach’s mission will be the 2026 World Cup, organized by the USA, Canada and Mexico: in the meantime, already in the summer of 2024, a first stage will be the Copa America in the United States.
