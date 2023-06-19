Carlo Ancelotti will be the new coach of Brazil from 2024. The Brazilian football federation (Cbf) now takes for granted the engagement of the Emilian coach currently at the helm of Real Madrid, a club with which he has a contract for another year. The official announcement will come from the president of the CBF itself, Ednaldo Rodrigues, by the end of June. Ancelotti is expected to take office as early as January, or at the latest when his contract with Real Madrid expires (June 2024).