After the accident, Fausto Rochira video called a friend of his to ask for help: when the authorities found him it was too late

A terrible road accident, which occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning, Friday 2 June, unfortunately cost the life of Fausto Rochira. The man, a 47-year-old ex-carabiniere, lost control of his motorcycle and went off the road. Before shutting down forever, he video called a friend of his desperately asking him for help.

Days of celebration and good weather rightly lead lovers of two wheels to go out on their bikes to make some field trips that for months of bad weather they had perhaps set aside.

This, unfortunately, leads to an increase in the motorcycle accidentswhich all too often take on a tragic turn.

That’s exactly what happened yesterday, Friday June 2nd, close to Marina of Grossetowhere a man died at the age of 47 following a bad motorcycle accident.

The victim’s name was Fausto Rochira, he was originally from the south, from Taranto to be exact, but had lived for many years in Tuscany.

For years he had served in the Carabinieri corpsbefore moving from the civil service to the Ministry of Defence.

There Maremma it had now become his home. In fact, there he had met his fiancée and settled down to live.

How Fausto Rochira died

Fausto had gone out on his motorcycle and around 7:00 in the morning, while from Castiglione della Pescaia he was heading towards Marina di Grosseto, for reasons yet to be clarified he lost control of the motorcycle.

The vehicle went off the road and the 47-year-old crashed to the ground, ending up in the middle of the vegetation and bringing serious injuries.

In a moment of lucidity, Fausto took his mobile phone and started one video call the last number he had called before getting on the bike, that of one of his own Friend.

In those terrible moments he asked his friend for help, trying to explain as best he could where he was, before to lose consciousness.

The friend suffered alerted the emergency servicesdirecting them towards the area that theoretically should have been the one where the accident had occurred.

The searches However, they turned out to be more difficult than expected and the fire brigade’s air rescue only managed to locate Rochira at 11:00, by which time it was too late.

There mate of the man, who also arrived at the scene of the accident, accused a sickness the moment he realized what had happened.