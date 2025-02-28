02/28/2025



Updated at 13: 25h.





He has the skin covered with nervous urticaria, has lost 6 kilos of muscle mass in any time and can only get up with antidepressants and fall asleep with anxiolytics. It is Jacqueline Guillén, a 36 -year -old woman who is practically on the street despite being the owner of a floor. The one who does not let her sleep is her before Friend Petronila B., a Paraguayan with whom she looked ties during the pandemic: “I was sorry because she was having a bad time, because her son lived in Paraguay because they had taken away her custody.”

And that is why, for leaking a hand, he rented his reconverted premises in housing (although he still does not have a habitability card) to Petronila when Jacqueline was living in London for a while. «It has been non -payment for months and I am up to debts. The only option that social services have given me is a shelter and the social dining room; If I’m not there it is because a friend lets me sleep on her sofa, ”he says, desperate, ABC.

The nth victim of the inquiokupation accepts without problems being portrayed at the door of his property, on López de Hoyos street, as he passes through the district of Hortaleza. A place for which he continues to pay 600 euros of mortgage per month, thanks to the charity of his close people, because, since he returned to Spain, he is without work: “And I owe more than 2,000 euros.”

«I rented it to live with another friend whom I knew well in August 2021. Both were there for three years without any mishap, although they were delayed with payments. They were a bit clueless, ”he says, with some innocence even despite the unfortunate situation he is in. The first income was 850 euros per month, “with 62 -meter local rental contract, renovated and converted into housing with two rooms.” Inside the television and more belongings of Jacqueline that gives “stolen.”









At the beginning of 2024, Petronila, already without the other friend, told her that she wanted to leave, because she brought her son, about 17 or 18 years today and with epilepsy, to spend a vacation to our country. “But she decided to stay here, to register and request aid,” explains the victim of this story, which then resided in London, studying a master’s degree.

But, when returning to Madrid, the lessor was unemployed. «I contacted a real estate agent to help her find another home, she knew that I was going to return to the floor. A year and a half ago, he had a daughter with another Paraguayan, but only put his last names, to give him the subsidy for being a single mother. Although now he has another boyfriend, from the same country, who is the one who carries the reform company next to my house. He also lives there and even uses his own key, ”says Jacqueline.

“Cobra 3,000 euros per month”

But Petronila, supposedly, did not find to move. He said that “his whole family works in black and that his sister only charged 100 euros on payroll, and the rest in B». The Odyssey had just started: “She had a job before cleaners in a hotel and is now promoting nighttime parties and beverage in discos, so she told me that she charged 3,000 euros per month.” That was in August 2024, when, despite how bad he was paying, he decided to renew his friend’s contract. To prevent, it included two novelties: the rent would be 950 euros and, for every day from 5 out of each month that was delayed in fertilizers, a penalty of 5.7.

He paid on August 8 and September 10, twice late again. «So I met in September with her and asked her to look for another site, that I was going to come back to me. He told me that with the child he spent more, for the doctor and for the school; that the boyfriend was going to pay me automatically and asked him to subscribe for default insurance ». It was when he received the letter from Petronila’s lawyer in which they refused to cancel the contract: “He told me that he would already pay and leave her alone.” On October 5, the stipulated deadline hastened at midnight. «And it already disappeared. I have the messages blocked, the calls … », denounces.

Shortly before, Petronila sent her messages, some in the hands of this newspaper, in which she excused himself that the girl was sick and that she could not go to the ATM to make the entrance until two days later, which never happened. At the end of November, Jacqueline sent a cancellation of the contract, which added that on December 21 she would enter to live in which she is legally her home. But the tenant snapped: «The squatters do not pay. I keep my position to continue at home. We have a contract until August 9, 2025. Then, I will deliver the keys. ” Threat to her landlord with putting her in jail.

Then, it began with the excuses of bad paying. For example, he complained that the house had moisture and that he was ongoing and the sick girl. «When the truth is that I spent 5,000 euros in a dehumidifier; She turned it off and left the windows open to get mold in the house. I insult me ​​and threatens me to denounce me to social services, ”complains the scam. Jacqueline has made two complaints at the police station and in court. The last one, on Thursday of the previous week, when he approached López de Hoyos and recorded how another girl entered, “with a Paraguayan accent,” with several suitcases. «He entered to live on the floor, so I think he is sub -rear. And he says that he can live for free for being a single mother, that the law covers it », in reference to the exceptionality in evictions when there are minors and vulnerable people.

There are almost 4,400 euros that must be Petronila, between rent and unpaid consumption. But it does not leave.