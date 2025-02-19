The growing financial pressure on the American car market, in a context of high interest rates and an increasingly restrictive credit access, could be beginning to cause wear in the market. Millions of consumers, over the last years, have been able to finance the purchase of their vehicles thanks to federal economic stimuli and lax monetary policies that have fostered the cruise speed in which the United States has been installed for some years. However, this situation is now giving way to a wave of defaults that could jump the alarms among banking borrowers.

The serious delinquency rate in loans for the purchase of cars, that is, more than 90 days, reached 3%at the end of 2024, the 3%, the Highest of the last 14 yearsexceeding even the dimensions registered during the recession of 2001 after the bubble crisis of the Puntocom and that of the Pandemia of 2020. The increase of defaults due to the hardening and increasing of financing and the consequent loss of purchasing power of consumers now leaves in the air the question of whether this phenomenon is the sign that something more serious is happening in the American economy.

The reality is that these figures become, again, into a thermometer of the situation that the United States is going through during the first bars of the second presidency of Donald Trump. At the beginning of the century, after the burst of the bubble Puntocom The speculative growth of companies linked to the Internet and their subsequent collapse caused an economic slowdown that also had its effects on the car market.

Subsequently, after the financial crisis of 2008, in the United States to the contraction of credit and distrust in the markets they led to a decrease in car production and sale. Then, the industry faced a drop in demand, which affected both manufacturers and concessionaires, exacerbating the crisis in the sector. When the crisis broke out, the banks tightened the conditions of access to credit that until then had fed the sector after relaxing its standards to grant these financing what resulted in high -risk loans -sympty to those of the real estate sector -an increase in leasing and the expansion of the values ​​supported by assets, in this case, bonds that were sold to investors and that, in practice, were loans of cars summarized in investment packages. As a result, vehicle sales fell sharply. In 2009, car sales in the US collapsed to 10.4 million units, their lowest level in decades, after having reached almost 17 million in 2005.

The great American manufacturers (General Motors, Ford and Chrysler until their merger with Fiat and the reconversion in Stellantis) came from a time of high production and personnel costs, which made them less competitive in front of foreign brands, at that time Japanese like Honda or Toyota. Before the immediate collapse of some manufacturers, the US federal government injected through the trap – a custom law to relieve the debt of the motorists – some more than 80,000 million dollars in general Motors and Chrysler who faced bankruptcy for bankruptcy Its high debt, the fall in financing and the collapse of sales. Given the restructuring, two brands closed factories, fired thousands of workers and renegotiated salary agreements to reduce costs.

More recently, during the Covid-19 Pandemia, vehicle sales fell approximately 45% in the first weeks of the health crisis and to encourage purchase, manufacturers offered financial incentives. However, economic uncertainty and decrease in production led to an increase in used vehicles prices, due to inventory shortage and a demand that exceeded supply.

Household debt, at maximum

Anyway, beyond the car market, the financial pressure of families in the United States is far from relaxing. At the end of the fourth quarter, the total liability of the country’s households had increased 0.5%, reaching 18.04 billion dollars. This figure, mainly driven by an increase of 45,000 million in credit card balances, which reached 1.21 billion dollars, also adds an iNCREMENT OF 11,000 million in car loanstotaling 1.66 billion dollars.

According to the last report of the New York Federal Reserve, the situation of the car market that could be offering some Financial stress indication for the high prices of vehicles and high interest rates that have increased the payment of monthly installments and put more pressure on consumers. In addition, the 3.6% of the total debt is in some form of delinquencywith a slight increase with respect to the previous quarter, especially on credit cards and car loans.

Although there are concerns, the economy in general shows solid growth and low unemployment, despite the fact that inflationary pressures persist and types will remain high in the short term, experts from the entity’s study service expose.

Investors, in monitoring

Even with everything, the great banking and credit entities remain vigilant with what may come from now on. If the defaults continue to increase, it is more than probable a reduction of their benefit margins and a deterioration of the quality of the assets that, in the long term, could face investors to greater volatility in the actions and corporate debt of the entities BANKS.

As derived from this situation, the increase in consumer’s debt could also end up losing the consumer’s feeling and bringing a slowdown in spending in other sectorsaffecting the growth prospects and more if the Fed decides that the high types should continue at their current levels for a long time after the veraNot from 2025 when the first cut is projected, according to the market.

And finally, that delinquency increases the rope to the manufacturers themselves since if a greater amount of embargoes are observed, the pressure on the used cars prices could break down the average invoices of a new car and affect the companies in the sector, especially and beyond the brands, the dealers who depend on the financing, precisely to endure the demand.