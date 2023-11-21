Giulia murder and interviews with the teenage couple. The male responses were all negative

As they continue controversies and the debate over the murder case of Giulia Cecchettindue in all probability to the possessiveness of Philipthe boy she had left and who then killed her, a very thought-provoking picture also emerges on love relationships between teenage couples. A video about TikTok has gone viral and – we read in La Stampa – clearly outlines how more and more male children want to have control over their partner, almost oppressively. A couple of teenagers went around Rome doing these video interviews. The topic concerns girls alone at the disco.

And the questions are like: “Would you let your girlfriend go dancing with her friends?“. All negative the children’s answersminors or just adults: “No, I do not trust” or “only if he asks permission and she behaves well” or again: “I don’t trust her or her friends”. It also affects the silent submissiveness of the two girls who accompany their boyfriends or their condescension: “I think the same way” says one of the two, still looking at the boy before answering.

