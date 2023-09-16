Supremo will analyze 232 actions; 3 people have already been convicted. In a scenario without interruptions and with January 8th as the only agenda, the Court would need 1 year

The trials of the January 8th defendants should occupy a significant part of the agenda STF In the next months. The Court will analyze 232 criminal actions against those involved in the acts in which extremists invaded and vandalized the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília. The first 3 were judged in the Wednesday (September 13, 2023) and Thursday (September 14). 229 left.

Calculation made by Power360 shows that, If the STF adopts the rhythm of September 14th, when 2 cases were judged on that day, the Court would need to 114 days to analyze all actions against the 8 de Janeiro defendants.

It is important to consider that the Federal Supreme Court holds two trial sessions per week, one on Wednesdays and one on Thursdays – there is the possibility that the presidency of the Court may schedule extraordinary sessions to speed up the analyses, that is, there would be more than one on the same day. The survey by this digital newspaper considered a scenario in which cases would be judged in sequence and without interruptions. In this scenario, the conclusion of the topic would be in:

57 weeks, or just over 1 year .

The proposed deadline is not feasible for 3 reasons:

the Judiciary has 2 recesses per year, which totals around 90 days, in addition to holidays and optional periods;

other topics should also be on the Supreme Court's agenda;

Even in the case of January 8th, the trial of each case can proceed unpredictably. The analysis may take longer, depending on the complexity of the defendant’s involvement.

JUDGMENTS OF JANUARY 8

The defendants are being tried individual at the physical plenary of the Court. The first actions were taken on September 1st by the president of the STF, minister Rosa Weber, after the rapporteur’s office, minister Alexandre de Moraes, released the cases for trial. Most shares are not yet available for analysis.

It is expected that the analysis of criminal actions will progress more quickly due to the similarity between the cases. But the volume of cases is a factor that must occupy the physical plenary of the Court.

There is still no forecast of any change in the way actions are judged. The decision on when and how the cases will be analyzed is made by the President of the Court, Minister Rosa Weber, but the problem must last through her administration, which ends on September 28, until Roberto Barroso’s mandate.

Barroso told the Power360 who still doesn’t think about how to proceed with the trials: “When my time comes, I will decide the best way to lead”. Barroso was elected by the Court on August 9, 2023.

There is the possibility of cases going to the virtual plenary, where ministers only cast their votes in the system. In the model, each action must be judged within 10 business days. There is also the possibility of carrying out simultaneous trials. However, there is still no sign that the STF will change the trial model.

FIRST CONVICTED

The trials began on Wednesday (September 13th), at 9:30 am, in an extraordinary session, and continued until Thursday (September 14th). In total, the Court judged 3 cases in 4 sessions. The 1st analysis, of the case of Aécio Lúcio Costa, was the one that took up the most time at the STF, with 3 trial sessions.

The other 2 cases were analyzed in one session, which started around 2:30 pm and lasted around 7 hours and 30 minutes. It is expected that the analysis of other criminal actions will progress more quickly due to the similarity between the cases.

The cases judged by the STF deal with those accused of invasion and vandalism of public buildings. The former technician from Sabesp (Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo) Aécio Lúcio Costa, aged 51, was arrested in the act in the Senate and condemned to 17 years in prison.

Here are the other convicts:

Thiago de Assis Mathar, 43 years old, self-employed – 12 and a half years in prison and 1 and a half years in detention;

Matheus Lima de Carvalho Lázaro 24 years old, delivery driver – 17 years in prison.

The defendants are responsible for the following crimes:

coup d’etat;

violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law;

practice of armed criminal association;

qualified damage due to violence and serious threat to the Union’s heritage and deterioration of listed heritage.

The Court also ordered the payment of a solidary fine in the amount of R$30 million to all defendants for collective moral damages.

The trial of a 4th action still remains, against landscaper Moacir José dos Santos, aged 52, arrested in the act at Palácio do Planalto. The Supreme Court does not hold sessions on Fridays. As it was not judged, the case will need to be discussed again by the President of the Court.

PRISONERS IN THE CAMP CAN SIGN AN AGREEMENT

In all, 1,397 people were arrested on the 8th of January or the following day, on the 9th of January, because of the camps in front of the Army Headquarters in Brasília. Of this total, 128 remain in prison.

The arrest of the extremists resulted in 1,113 complaints in the investigation investigating the intellectual authors of the acts of January 8th. Another 232 are part of the investigation that investigates the material perpetrators of the crimes – which became criminal actions to be analyzed by the STF.

On August 22, Minister Alexandre de Moraes allowed the possibility of reaching agreements for 1,113 defendants involved in acts of vandalism. The decision responded to the PGR’s statement, which has the support of the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association).

The Prosecutor’s Office defended agreements with the accused, in addition to asking the Supreme Court to analyze the possibility of the PGR itself offering agreements.

The order suspended criminal proceedings against the defendants for 120 days for the PGR to reach a conclusion on the proposal. After that, the minister still needs to analyze whether or not to accept the agreement.

Called ANPP (Agreement on Non-Criminal Prosecution), the agreement allows defendants not to be tried or punished with imprisonment for possible crimes.

According to the PGR, the maximum sentences for the crimes for which the defendants were charged total 3 years and 6 months, meeting one of the prerequisites for drafting the agreement, which allows sentences of less than 4 years. To be effective, the defendant must confess “formally and circumstantially” the commission of the criminal offense.

Initially, the PGR had ruled out the possibility of offering an agreement to those being investigated. However, he now understands that there is a distinction between the conduct practiced by those who invaded the headquarters of the Three Powers and those who were arrested in the camp set up in the Army HQ area.