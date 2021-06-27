76 days before September 12, the date on which the STEP will be carried out, the Government is making progress in the application of the first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccines throughout the country.

Although still far from the expected pace at the end of December last year, when the initial shipments arrived and President Alberto Fernández foreshadowed a massive vaccination, which was delayed in time. At the close of first semester, there are 34% of applications to the entire population and less than 9% of second doses.

In this context, with two and a half months remaining for the electoral act, the question is to know what percentage of the registry will be fully immunized.

Following the current vaccination rate, and contemplating the arrival of second doses, By September 12, 23.5% will have just been fully immunized of the electoral roll, which includes those over 16 years of age and reaches 34 million people throughout the country who will be qualified to vote.

In the first 26 days of June they applied a total of 6,861,365 vaccines, according to the Public Vaccination Monitor of the Ministry of Health. Following the applications since vaccination began in the country, second doses represent 20%, therefore, in June amount to about 1.37 million. In the global, already 3,908,808 people were immunized with two doses, that is, 8.5% of the total population. And to 15.7 million with at least one dose.

President Alberto Fernández, during a visit to a laboratory that produces a treatment against Coronavirus.

Speed ​​up the pace

Considering the application figures for the last month, the second doses given were to just over 53,000 people per day. The figure is in line with the statements of the Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero, who said on Saturday that the Government expects to fully immunize 400,000 people during the next week, since that number of vaccinated is met within 90 days to have the second dose applied.

So, anticipating that number in the next 10 weeks, by September 12, another 4 million people would have been vaccinated with two doses, which would be added to the same amount that already completed their vaccination schedule. Roughly, if by that date there are eight million fully immunized and considering that the total register is 34 million people, would represent less than 25% of vaccinated voters; that is, one in four.

In case the dates of the vaccine deliveries are respected according to the agreements signed by the Government and the shipments of second doses of Sputnik V are accelerated, the number of applications of second doses could grow. Nevertheless, to ensure that 50% of those registered reach the PASO with the two doses, the Government should double the current vaccination rate.

The plan to combine doses

The shortage of second doses applied led La Rosada to consider starting to apply vaccines from different sources. Health Minister Carla Vizzotti slipped that possibility, which Cafiero confirmed in recent days, while saying that the deadlines for the second component to be applied “do not expire.”

In that context, The CanSino vaccine emerges as an alternative, by which the Government closed an agreement for the shipment of 5.4 million doses from July. Being single dose, although it is less effective than others, it could be an option to start applying in the younger population, as well as the also Chinese Sinopharm, with which an agreement for 24 million doses was closed in July, August and September.



Santiago Cafiero and Carla Vizzotti agreed to talk about the possibility of starting to combine doses in the absence of second components.

The impact on the election



How the advancement, or not, of vaccination in the electorate that will pay for the STEP on September 12 and the general elections on November 14, which were originally going to be on August 8 and October 24 but were postponed due to the pandemic, is a mystery analyzed by the main political consultants of the country.

In that line, Lucas Romero, director of Synopsis, detailed the panorama that warns before the consultation of Clarion. “For a few months we have been seeing that there will be a significant number of vaccinated with a dose for the time of STEP, but also that how Argentina is one of the countries with the greatest difference in the proportion of first and second doses applied, probably the majority of the electorate is not covered completely “, maintains the political scientist.



How much vaccination will affect the election is unknown to specialists. Photo: DPA.

Regarding the impact on the voting intention of the candidates that vaccination may have, Romero differentiates those who have already received at least one dose and those who have not. “It is true that among those vaccinated, the intention to vote towards the ruling party improves, but it is reflected above all in those who have already voted in 2019 for the Frente de Todos “, holds.

For Romero we will have to be attentive tol level of absenteeism in the next elections, especially among those over 70 and young people between 16 and 18, a universe that is not obliged to vote.

“An important fact is that more than 50% of those vaccinated are older than 65 years, but electorally, only 14% of the electoral roll are those who occupy that age group “, he comments.

Over the under 18 years who are entitled to vote, who exceed one million people, believes that they will repeat attendance at the polls in the last elections, when they averaged 50%. All that age group, to date, has not been vaccinated, for not being included in the national plan.

Romero also believes that it will be key to know how the young adult population between 30 and 50 years old will vote, in which “the dominant concerns are economic ones.”

So, believe that “if the vaccination is accompanied by an improvement in the situation of the economy” The chances of the ruling party may grow, especially in the province of Buenos Aires, where currently, according to a Synopsis study, it draws a narrow difference of between five and six points over Together for Change, with 20% undecided.

Dosage delays for table authorities

In several of the meetings they held with representatives of the Ministry of the Interior, authorities of the National Electoral Chamber raised the need to advance with the vaccination of who will be table authorities.

From the electoral Justice they calculate in 250,000 people who will have to supervise the elections. That number of doses is what they requested in the meetings they had with executive authorities, still without response.

Nor were they able to access a registry of vaccinated people to be able to have their presence in the electoral act, in which some 34 million people will be able to cast their vote.

