Three people died in the crash of a light-engine Piper aircraft in the Leningrad region.

The incident took place near the village of Gostilitsy in the Lomonosov district. The crash became known at 15:05 Moscow time. The press service of the Emergencies Ministry explained that the plane crashed during takeoff.

The transport prosecutor’s office said that the crashed plane collided in the air with the Cessna plane, which took off from the landing site a minute before the Piper took off. Only the pilot was on board the Cessna, he was hospitalized.

A criminal case has been initiated under the article “Violation of the rules for the safety of traffic and the operation of air transport, resulting in the death of a person by negligence,” the RF IC reported.