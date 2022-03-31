Six months ago, the UAE opened its arms to the world in exceptional and unprecedented circumstances, so that Expo 2020 Dubai would be the world’s largest gateway to a healthy world, and with the slogan “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future”, the UAE launched a new international journey of collective international action, in order to establish a prosperous and sustainable future for all mankind.

Today, the activities of the international event, in which 191 countries participated, are concluded, and it constituted a milestone in the UAE’s march in terms of the strategic gains it achieved from the successful hosting of the event, which strengthened its leading position at the regional and international levels. In this report, WAM reviews 4 of the most important of those gains.

Soft power…

Expo 2020 Dubai was a symbol of the success of the Emirati soft power, its ability to influence, and its active presence in various countries, societies and cultures around the world. areas and come up with recommendations and proposals that draw a road map towards a more stable and prosperous world.

The event hosted dozens of global summits at various levels, in which senior decision-makers and experts from different countries of the world participated.

The volume of Expo 2020 Dubai visits, which approached 25 million visits from various countries of the world, confirmed the UAE’s position as a global incubator for tolerance and coexistence.

A model for recovery.

With the launch of Expo 2020 Dubai, the world turned two lean years of closure due to the Corona pandemic, to enter a new phase of recovery and to strengthen communication and international cooperation in facing the most pressing humanitarian challenges.

The Emirati model in confronting and dealing with the pandemic formed the password to the success of Expo 2020 Dubai, despite the emergence of the “Omicron” mutator that swept the world during the international event, but the pace of visits and events maintained its upward pattern thanks to the great confidence in the health system in the UAE and all procedures The precautionary and preventive measures that ensured the safety of all, in addition to the flexibility and high professionalism shown by all other sectors, which in turn contributed to the success of the event.

Economic gains.

The UAE economy achieved a set of benefits and advantages during the Expo 2020 Dubai, which were represented in attracting a large number of investors and business leaders from all over the world, establishing global partnerships between Emirati and foreign companies, raising the rates of tourism flow to the country and the recovery of the hotel sector.

Economic observers expect short and medium impacts on the country’s non-oil GDP, in addition to developing the base of strategic partnerships with many entities and economic powers around the world, not to mention the positive impact of infrastructure development around the exhibition headquarters.

With the arrival of visitors to the event, the UAE real estate market witnessed a noticeable improvement in the increase in demand for villas, luxury units and waterfront properties, especially in Dubai, and Expo 2020 Dubai, before and during its convening, enhanced the quality of transportation services and related infrastructure projects.

– Foreseeing the future.

The Expo 2020 Dubai site, with all its state-of-the-art digital and physical infrastructure, will be transformed into District 2020, which will develop and expand in the legacy of the international event, within the framework of a unique vision that anticipates the future prospects strongly.

District 2020 represents a unique model for the future city that puts people at the forefront of its priorities, in order to achieve the requirements of the new global economy based on innovation and talent and supported by the latest technologies and designs that humanity has reached, for the sake of humanity.

After the conclusion of Expo 2020 Dubai, District 2020 will work to integrate innovative applications of the latest smart technologies, such as the Internet of Things, to meet challenges and improve services that enable society to become smarter and more sustainable.

The unique human-centred physical environment of District 2020 – which reuses 80 percent of the infrastructure and distinctive architectural landmarks designated for Expo 2020 Dubai – was designed with the aim of enhancing cooperation mechanisms and spaces that support innovation and ensure prosperity.

These gains are part of all, as the UAE has made many gains through this hosting, which has strengthened its position as an international center for decision-making and mobilizes global attitudes towards the most prominent challenges facing humanity.



