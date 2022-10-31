Coldplay played ‘Baraye’, the protest anthem of young Iranians, the soundtrack of the riots that have inflamed the Islamic Republic since Mahsa Amini’s death, giving it an international echo. It happened during the concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which was streamed in cinemas in 81 countries, but not in Iran. At least officially, because the concert video was broadcast on social media by young Iranians who were able to circumvent the restrictions imposed by the authorities. In Iran ” young people, women and men, are fighting for their freedom, for the right to be themselves ”, said Coldplay singer Chris Martin at the concert, inviting them to ” send our love ” to the Iranians. The Iranian actor exiled to Argentina, Golshifteh Farahani, was invited to the performance that kicked off the British band’s world tour and sang the song that became an anthem in Farsi.

Baraye, meaning “For …” or “Because of …”, was written by one of the most famous musicians in Iran, Shervin Hajipour, with verses taken from 31 messages that citizens had posted online sharing their own individual misery and pain. In the song, often sung during the protests, there are lines “for dancing in the streets”, “for every time we were afraid to kiss our loved ones” and “for women, life and freedom”. A song that soon went viral and that led to the arrest of the 25-year-old Hajipour, as well as the removal of his song from Instagram. Authorities have now released him, but he hasn’t spoken since. During Farahani’s performance, Hajipour’s original video was broadcast on stage as he sang.

His song, therefore, is getting the better of censorship. Videos shared online show young Iranian students singing it, demonstrators in the square singing it, but also people in cars listening to it at full blast.