Research of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on children may begin in the coming weeks, said on Thursday, May 20, the director of the N.N. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg.

“I hope that in the next few days we will receive an answer to this question in order to start this study in the coming weeks (the use of the Sputnik V vaccine for children – Ed.), Because life itself makes us think about it in order to to protect our children, ”he said on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”…

On March 16, Gunzburg reported that tests of the beginning of tests of “Sputnik V” among children would begin in the summer. Depending on the age and weight of the children, the concentration of the drug will have to be reduced to achieve the immunological protective effect, the head of the center specified.

On March 10, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that in Russia there is no need for large-scale vaccination of children against coronavirus infection. She noted that children tolerate COVID-19 very easily, they develop immunity quickly even in the absence of symptoms.

Sputnik V was registered on August 11 last year.

According to information published in February by the medical journal The Lancet, according to the results of the third phase of clinical trials of this drug, its effectiveness was 91.6% after analyzing data from more than 19 thousand volunteers, in relation to severe cases of COVID-19 – 100%.

