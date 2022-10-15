Dhe CDU federal chairman Friedrich Merz sharply criticized the decision of the Greens at their party conference in Bonn to operate only the two southern German nuclear power plants in so-called extended operation until the beginning of 2023: “The whole world and our European neighbors are irritated by this energy policy. We must not move into the ideological hostages of the Green Party, which blocks a rational path just for the founding myth of this party to survive its congress.”

Unlike the Greens, the CDU is calling for the power plant in Lingen, Lower Saxony, to remain connected to the grid in addition to the Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim 2 nuclear power plants, primarily to limit electricity prices and avoid supply bottlenecks in the winter months, and to keep all three nuclear power plants connected until the end of winter to operate in 2024. “Geothermal heat, biomass, wind and solar energy – all of that has to be on the table, and ultimately the three power plants that we still have in Germany. They have to stay connected,” said Merz at the state party conference of the Baden-Württemberg CDU in Villingen-Schwenningen.

At the party congress, the 306 delegates also discussed an initiative motion on energy policy. It says: “In order to avert an emergency that continues to threaten in the energy crisis, we are opposed to the shutdown of the three nuclear power plants Neckarwestheim 2, Isar 2 and Emsland that are still in operation at the end of the year.” not discussed in the application. It only means that the “prerequisites” for continued operation should be created.

Strobl: The Greens are not pragmatic

The Baden-Württemberg state chairman Thomas Strobl said: “The ideological fight of the Greens against the temporary continued operation of the nuclear power plants is neither sensible nor pragmatic.” In mathematical terms, the output of Neckarwestheim 2 can supply half of all households in Baden-Württemberg with electricity.







At the party conference, Merz asked Chancellor Wolfgang Schmidt (SPD) to distance himself from a questionable Nazi comparison: “What is going on in this man’s head to make such a comparison.” He urged the minister not to make such “nonsense ” to talk. At an event on Thursday, Schmidt spoke about the German government’s reluctance to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks.

Schmidt had described demands from politicians to finally deliver the tanks as the “V-2 syndrome of the Germans”. The V2 was a missile system used by the dictator Adolf Hitler during World War II to bring about retaliatory attacks against Britain and turn the tide of war in favor of the German Wehrmacht.







“We open ourselves to new ideas”

Merz gave a routine speech to motivate the party base. In the Baden-Württemberg state association, Merz traditionally had a particularly large number of supporters for his candidacy for the CDU federal presidency. Some party members, who expected a much more conservative course from Merz, are disappointed. Overall, the acceptance of the federal chairman is high – in Villingen-Schwenningen, the delegates acknowledged Merz’s speech with applause lasting several minutes.

Merz said his goal is to complete the inner-party renewal process in the next few years and to take government responsibility again in the federal government in 2025. He called on his party to be more self-confident: “We have proven that we can have a future, we do not have German unity, self-confidence is the order of the day.” After the two world wars, the Union’s economic expertise made a decisive contribution to Germany’s rebuilding. “Yes, we are conservative, we defend the foundations of our society, but we are also open to new ideas and developments.”

A number of amendments to the bylaws were also put to the vote at the state party conference. The party congress voted with a large majority to adopt the women’s quota and to reform the party. A central component of the party reform is the introduction of new formats for recruiting members, including online, family and trial memberships. In the state association, there was a lot of criticism of the introduction of the women’s quota.