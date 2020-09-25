During the military exercises Kavkaz-2020, which Russia began on September 21, dangerously close to the border with Ukraine, an anti-aircraft missile fell in the Astrakhan region, which they tried to launch using the S-400 complex.

As evidenced by the video posted Telegram channel “Baza”, September 25, the fall occurred in close proximity to the military, but the explosion did not occur.

Attention: profanity sounds in the frame.

Earlier, during the same exercises, Putin’s military mistakenly knocked out a T-90 tank. In addition, one of the servicemen shot himself from a grenade launcher and became disabled.

