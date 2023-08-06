Screaming people, roaring rain. Rick van der Zweth (32) and his girlfriend (30) wake up around four o’clock Thursday night in their tent near Ljubno in northern Slovenia. The whirling of the river Savinja suddenly sounds much closer than the night before. The couple packs some necessary items and flees from the tent to their car parked meters higher. The electricity has gone out, it is pitch dark.

“We waited in the car until it became light, around six o’clock,” says Van der Zweth by telephone on Sunday afternoon. Then the river actually turned out to be a lot closer: the Savinja had risen about “five to seven meters” and overflowed its banks.

“There was a huge mudslide past our tent. We saw trees floating by, and pieces of rock. The water knocked pieces out of the quays. The river got wider and wider.”

Read also: The Mediterranean region is a hotspot for climate change and thus for extreme weather



The place the couple had booked – against the mountainside, between the low-lying campsite and the higher parking lot – proved to be their salvation. “We wanted that place because we didn’t feel like carrying our stuff all the way down. But now our tent was the only one left of the entire campsite,” says Van der Zweth.

There was nothing to be seen of about fifty other tents, set up on the riverbanks. “Not from the rest of the campsite, by the way. I wanted to go to the toilet, but the entire toilet block had disappeared under the water.”

Biggest natural disaster

Van der Zweth and his girlfriend experienced “the biggest natural disaster” in the country’s 32-year history last week, in the words of Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob. In 24 hours, parts of Slovenia, especially the north, received more rain than usual in a month. The hundred kilometer long river Savinja burst its banks in several places.

The damage is therefore great. According to Slovenian media, since Friday at least four people killed, including two Dutchmen. Thousands of people were left without electricity or had to be evacuated. Roads, bridges and houses were destroyed.

Although the heaviest rainfall since Saturday seems to be over, the danger has not yet passed. A dam broke in the east of the country on Saturday evening and emergency services are still warning of landslides. Prime Minister Golob estimated the damage at least 500 million euros on Saturday.

For many holidaymakers, the storm means the end of their trip. Emergency service SOS International announced this weekend that it would repatriate around 85 Dutch people from Slovenia on Sunday. Exactly how many Dutch people were in the country at the time of the major floods is not known.

Leave immediately

The family of the Belgian Elena Lens (20) is among the repatriated. The family (including Elena’s parents and sister) stayed at a campsite on the Savinja about ten kilometers from Ljubno, near the village of Recica. The fire brigade woke the family on Thursday night with the message that they had to leave immediately. To escape the flooding river, they climbed the hill next to it, to a point where emergency services could reach them.

The family waited on a wall on the mountainside next to the swirling water. “My mother had our dog Cooper on a leash,” Lens says on the phone. “But Cooper lost his balance and fell into the water. The current was very strong, my mother had to let go so as not to be dragged along. She later told me it was terrifying. She saw her life flash before her.”

Since then Cooper, a big, brown Ridgeback with questioning eyes, missing. Lens posted a message on social media about his fate and hopes to find him that way. It was shared seventeen thousand times and she received several tips from people who say they have seen the dog walking. He hasn’t been found yet.

The family itself is currently staying in a house near the campsite. The camper with which they came to Slovenia has been flooded and is no longer driving. Lens’ mother will remain in the country for a few more days to look for Cooper and repatriate the camper, the rest of the family will be evacuated on Sunday with a bus full of Dutch people.

Caught in school building

Van der Zweth and his girlfriend did not repatriate. After waiting in the car for several hours, the couple and other waiting campers were evacuated by emergency services. They crossed a mountain on foot and arrived in the village center of Ljubno, which is an hour’s drive from the capital Ljubljana. “We were taken care of in a school building with about one hundred to one hundred and fifty men,” says Van der Zweth. He estimates that there were about fifty children. “It was cold, there was no running water and almost no food. But of course it was great that the people from the village had arranged accommodation for us.”

Get out as soon as possible

The two stayed in the school all Friday. They barely ate – “some chocolates and one slice of bread” – and in the evening they booked a hostel in the village. “It kept raining non-stop. We were afraid that the car, which was still parked at the campsite, would be swallowed by the water.”

It was not too bad: when the couple was able to return to the campsite on Saturday morning, the car was still there. “With a convoy we were eventually led onto the highway. We had to get away from the emergency services as soon as possible because there was a risk of landslides. It was terrifying.”

The couple also slept in a hostel on Saturday. But Sunday night it’s time for the tent again. During the telephone conversation, they are on their way to a campsite south of Munich. While driving, the couple remembers what the mayor of Ljubno said when he visited the school that served as an evacuation site. “Nature does to us what we do to nature,” said the mayor. Of course he is right.”