Moscow, perhaps, did not know such a start of the theatrical season. Due to the forced pause taken on the occasion of the pandemic, many theaters in the capital released two or even three new performances in one gulp. They planned to show them in the spring or summer, quarantine prevented that. And here is the prime minister’s parade! September could have been even richer, but two, perhaps, the most anticipated productions – “Papa” at the RAMT and “Bulba. Feast ”in the Theater on Malaya Bronnaya – alas, they postponed, since both the artists and the directors had positive tests for covid. However, what was left was more than enough. Izvestia has selected the most interesting metropolitan premieres of the month.

“Broken pitcher”

Theater of Nations

The comedy about a broken jug, composed in 1806 by Heinrich von Kleist, is a classic of German drama, p almost like ours Gogol’s “Inspector General”. Of course, by the jug the author meant not so much a clay product. This is an outraged honor, and lost illusions, and a society where the judge (in the literal sense of the word) is the villain himself.

Timofey Kulyabin, 35, would not live up to his reputation as a radical director if he had not looked at the old text with the ironic eyes of a 21st century man. He transferred the action to the near future, predicted the collapse of the European Union (another broken jug), turned inspector Walter, who comes to the village court with a check, into a “middle sex” (an unexpected, but not the most advantageous role of Ingeborga Dapkunaite), made one of the characters gay and the other a Muslim. In general, he said in an interview that “The Broken Jug” is an elegant and funny anecdote. Like, don’t even bother looking for a fig in your pocket.

Photo: theatreofnations.ru

The audience believed and, it seems, were not mistaken. Well, yes, anecdote. Maybe a little long, but great actors don’t let you get bored.

Kulyabin’s productions are often nominated for theater awards, and in the case of Broken Pitcher, one nomination should be for sure – for the best male role b. Vitaly Kovalenko, who plays the disgusting judge Adam, for his skill is quite worthy of comparison with the great Klaus-Maria Brandauer, who played this role in the Berliner Ensemble theater.

“Elder son”

Oleg Tabakov Theater

The season has not yet been opened, and other media have already trumpeted that the current artistic director of “Tabakerka” Vladimir Mashkov fired part of his troupe, including the audience’s favorites Rosa Khairullina and Maxim Matveyev. The public was buzzing: who will play? In fact, everything turned out not quite so, or even not at all so. And the main thing is that In addition to personnel news, the “Tabakovites” who came out of quarantine presented two performances worthy of attention.

On the main stage, the new director’s work was done by Mashkov himself. The performance, based on Agatha Christie’s detective play “And There Was No One,” came out as a predictably strong and spectacular box-office show, with stars from Boris Plotnikov to Anna Chipovskaya, with eminent co-authors in the person of fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin and sculptor Alexander Rukavishnikov. However, one should not be surprised if this “almost Broadway” performance will leave sophisticated theatergoers with a cold nose. But the chamber and charming “Elder Son” based on the textbook play by Alexander Vampilov will probably surprise and touch. He is played on the historical stage, that is, in the legendary basement.

Photo: vk.com/ttabakova

How many have seen and seen these fathers and children – Busygins and Sarafanovs! In the same “Snuffbox” “The Elder Son” was staged by Konstantin Bogomolov, the story was presented rather harshly. Vampilov’s play allows you to read it with different intonations and focus on several topics. Director Alena Lapteva unexpectedly decided to look at the life of the provincial musician Sarafanov (the brilliant role of Sergei Belyaev) as an oratorio. He has been composing for a long time and cannot in any way advance beyond the first page of the opus “All people are brothers.” And why? Mediocre? Lazy? Busy? This is also possible. But, most likely, the reason is different: few people share his almost blissful attitude towards the world and the idea that all people are brothers and sisters, and without this there is no music …

“Baba pigeon”

Theater of the Russian Army

We say: Alina Pokrovskaya, we mean – Lyuba Trofimova from the film “Officers”. The new theatrical work of the People’s Artist of the RSFSR is also, oddly enough, associated with a cult movie, but with a different one.

The military theater, where Pokrovskaya has served since 1962, is now undergoing a staff renewal: the contract with 75-year-old Boris Morozov, who was the chief director for a quarter of a century, has not been extended. The theater does not yet have a new creative leader, this role is played by the manager – deputy director for development Milena Avimskaya. Of the three post-quarantine premieres created with her active participation, let us pay attention to the one about which the Russian proverb can say: Small zolotnik, but dear.

Photo: wpolitics.ru/Andrey Grabarev-Mahler

The experimental stage is designed for 75 seats, and with the current chess seating – generally for thirty people. Here, at arm’s length, in the scenery of a half-house-half-dovehouse, a one-man show “The Pigeon Woman” is played. This is a benefit performance by Alina Pokrovskaya, timed to coincide with her 80th birthday. The actress bravely took on new and, frankly, strange material: Dmitry Minchenok wrote the continuation of the story told in the famous play by Vladimir Gurkin and in the film by Vladimir Menshov “Love and Doves”.

About everything that happened to the characters over the next 30 years, the audience will learn in a little over an hour from the aged Nadia, Nadyukha, Nadezhda Kuzyakina. I will not deal with spoilers, but Raisa Zakharovna will give birth to a son …

One can argue whether the very idea of ​​such a continuation is successful and whether the mega-intelligent actress in the role of a village woman is convincing, but together with director Andrei Badulin, Pokrovskaya makes the audience smile and wipe away their tears.

“Valentine’s Day”

Broadway Moscow, MDM and Fancy Show

The site-specific format, implying a direct connection between the performance and the place where it is played (a classic example is the performance of the opera Aida at the foot of the Giza pyramids), not that it is very popular among the capital’s troupes, but it certainly is not terra incognita for them. From time to time, theaters take viewers out of their notorious comfort zone. Performances are recorded in unexpected spaces. For example, Chekhov’s “The Seagull” – in the Melikhovo estate.

That’s Valentine’s Day is not just a musical, but a musical at the tables. The action takes place in a bar, ticket holders become its visitors – they sit at tables where they can order alcohol and snacks for a fee.

Photo: loveday.show

The uninitiated will be surprised: why is this action of the show, created in Russia and a team of domestic theatrical figures, taking place in New York and the characters are not Russian tourists or at least emigrants, but some Jessica, Paloma and other Sheila?

Everything is simple and complicated: after the successful staging of the American musical “First Date” in Moscow, producer Dmitry Bogachev was inspired to make its sequel. But, they say, overseas authors had a different opinion on this matter. And then they attracted Russian writers.

The characters changed their names: there was Aaron, there was David. The music was written by Evgeny Zagot, the lyrics (very good) – by Zhenya Berkovich, and the uncomplicated libretto (others are rare in musicals) – by Mikhail Durnenkov.

The main characters – a couple in love – quarrel and reconcile, discussing the details of the upcoming wedding, which they are going to play in the very bar where they once met (in the musical “First Date”). Friends and relatives are involved in their showdown. Everything will end with a happy ending.

To say that the production amazes with the promised wit of dialogues and incredible plot collisions would be an exaggeration. A solid commercial product. It is quite possible that after some time we will be offered another portion.

“Summer residents”

Theater them. Ermolova

Director Yevgeny Marcelli, recently, to the delight of the capital’s theatergoers, was appointed artistic director of the Theater. Mossovet, shot two premieres in September in “foreign” theaters. Both performances are based on classical works (the first is “The Passion According to Thomas” at the Theater of Nations, based on Dostoevsky’s story “The Village of Stepanchikovo and Its Inhabitants”). We will talk about Gorky’s “Summer Residents”, since the director has turned to the play by Maxim Gorky for the third time and for him it is “a story about how a person cannot live.”

Photo: RIA Novosti / Vladimir Fedorenko

The topicality of Gorky’s text is striking. Of course, he wrote about other “summer residents” and about a different time, but today, when because of the pandemic many have isolated themselves and feel fear of the future, his characters look very recognizable. Isn’t one of them, Pavel Ryumin, right when he says that life appears as “a huge formless monster that eternally demands sacrifices to him, sacrifices by people.”

According to those who saw the version made by Marcelli in 2003 in Omsk (it was brought to the Golden Mask festival), the director’s third entry into the same water was not so impressive. But those who have nothing to compare with will like the performance. It contains everything that Marcelli loves for: vitality, excitement, sex, hooliganism – the pooled song of Cord, juggling with text, beautiful women, including the director’s wife, a wonderful actress Anastasia Svetlova.

“Snow Maiden”

Taganka Theater

In mid-September, a theatrical sensation could have happened: the reunion of “Taganka”! Let me remind you: “The Commonwealth of Taganka Actors” was formed in 1993 as a result of the scandalous departure from Yuri Lyubimov of some of the Taganka Theater actors, and with them the new stage “left”. In August, Sodruzhestvo lost its permanent artistic director: Nikolai Gubenko died. And, as it turned out, the decision to unite the once divorced troupe had been discussed in high offices for several months.

In general, the people who literally built the “Berlin Wall” between the two theater buildings, there are only one or two left and there are no more. And, it would seem, the new generations of artists have absolutely nothing to share. But the idea of ​​being under the leadership of the energetic director of “Taganka” Irina Apeksimova did not arouse enthusiasm among the Gubenkovites – rather, on the contrary.

Photo: tagankateatr.ru

Although in terms of creativity Sodruzhestvo is a weak link in the capital’s theater life, its spacious hall is better known as a platform for renting entertainment performances, and it urgently needs drastic changes, especially since Apeksimova manages to attract fashionable and relevant directors to cooperation. And Denis Azarov, who directed the premiere of The Snow Maiden, is just one of them.