Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 11/08/2024 – 6:00

The digital influencer figure is already part of Brazilians’ lives. From the youngest to the oldest, everyone has been reached by some content creator showing their life or selling a product on social media.

At a global event like the Olympics, dozens of brands looking to advertise meet hundreds of creators looking to be seen. The result is social media advertising everything from sporting goods to cold medicine.

To this end, a battalion of Brazilian influencers are creating content and associating brands with the games. Mynd8 alone, the largest agency specializing in influencers in Brazil, brought together more than 50 creators available for advertising during the period. From athletes such as volleyball players Jaqueline and Rosamaria and surfer Pedro Scooby, to former BBB contestants such as Gil do Vigor and comedians such as Pequena Lô,

The avalanche of influencers in Paris has been the target of criticism from social networks, which accuse brands of not valuing entertainment and the number of followers more than influencers with more connection to sport.

Mynd8’s commercial director, Stefânia Brito, defends herself by saying that it would be limited to look at an event like the Olympics only from a sporting perspective.

“If we look at the Olympics only from the perspective of sports, we are not including other people. There are people who are big fans of sports, but there are people who just want to support Brazil. The Olympics open up opportunities for everyone to participate and I think it is important to bring everyone’s perspectives into the mix,” he explained.

According to the agency, during the first weekend of the Olympics alone, the agency’s campaigns impacted 13.7 million unique users across all networks.

Real-time campaigns

The agency has a system for monitoring topics that are being discussed on social media, and with this, it can create advertising campaigns in real time and engage influencers. Stefânia gives an example of an advertisement made for the Benegipe brand, when the system identified that the rains at the opening ceremony were one of the most talked about topics on social media.

“When we realize that everyone is talking about the rain, we contact the brand and reinforce that that opportunity will be interesting to amplify its presence at the Olympics and then it authorizes the campaign or not,” he explained.

The profile of sisters Bia and Branca Ferez, former synchronized swimmers with more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram, carried out two advertisements for the brand while they were in Paris. See the ad here.

Who pays for the trip?

Another question that remains is: who pays the bills for the influencers who went to Paris? The director explains that it depends on the case. Some influencers leave Brazil with the logistics already aligned with a brand that has already hired this personality before the games. In other cases, the influencer who is already in Paris is contacted by the agency for specific campaigns.