Season 11 of 'At the bottom there is room' is getting closer to its premiere. For this reason, America Television has released the second official trailer for the series, leaving all its followers pleasantly surprised with the new development that one of its most beloved characters will experience. Let us remember that we have already seen the first trailer, which shows the relationship between Cristóbal Montalbán and July Flores in a drama-type version.

Now, on social networks, the new images related to Alberto Lara, or as he is colloquially known, have caused a stir. 'Tito', in an unknown facet: that of being a father. As we know, in the final episode of season 10, the character played by actor Láczló Kovács received a call confirming that he had a daughter. And who is she? Here we tell you everything we know.

What is the new trailer for 'At the bottom there is room' 11 about?

The second promotional video for season 11 of 'There is room at the bottom' shows us 'Tito' elegantly dressed in a black tuxedo and carrying flowers. In it, we see him practicing some words to introduce himself to his daughter for the first time in a polite and sophisticated way, something unusual for him.

However, as he heads to his heiress's elegant home, we see him stripping off his clothes, leaving him with only shorts, sandals and a bibidi, as well as a flower resting on a beer bottle. It is at that moment when he rings the bell and a door opens, and Tito introduces himself as follows: “Talk, I'm your old man, and it's not chel.”

This concludes the new promotional trailer for 'AFHS', leaving us with the intriguing question of who she is and which actress will play the role of 'Tito's' daughter. To find out, keep reading this note.

Who would be Tito's daughter in 'AFHS' and what actress will play her?

There is still no official information from 'AFHS' about this new character. However, users on social networks assure that Tito's daughter will be played by the actress Adriana Campos Salazar, 17 years old, a brand new hire by Gigio Aranda (director of the series), who has just shined in Latina with 'Papá en Apuros' and his character of Barbará Castro.

Actress Adriana Campos Salazar would play 'Tito's' daughter in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' 11. Photo: Instagram Adriana Campos.

The young woman was recently captured during the recordings by users who later shared the images on social networks, which went viral.

When does 'there is room at the bottom' 2024 start?

The television series 'Súper Ada', with Maricarmen Marín as the protagonist, is currently in its 40th episode of a total of 60, with its conclusion date set for Friday, April 5. This production is broadcast at 8:30 at night, a time slot close to that of 'At the bottom there is room', which suggests that the premiere of season 11 could occur on April 8.

