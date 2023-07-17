Season 10 of “At the bottom there is room” has surprised more than one with the entry of Melissa Paredes. However, not all fans were happy with her return to the screens, and there are divided opinions among the actors. Despite the bad comments, the former beauty queen has continued his participation, his character in the popular television series America TV is called ‘patty‘, who is a delivery driver.

One of the actors who has shown their support for Melissa’s performance in “AFHS” is Joaquin de Orbegosowho plays ‘Mike‘ and has previously worked with the actress.

What did Joaquín de Orbegoso say about Melissa Paredes?

In a recent interview, the popular ‘Gringo Atrasador’ praised Melissa Paredes and stated that “she is a great actress, I have not yet sat down to see what she has recorded and come out. I have read the chapters a little and it seems wonderful to me. It’s going to be funny because the dynamics of the characters in dispute enters a bit”.

This could give us a scope that said “dispute” would be between “Patty” and Macarena, who has already given signs of being jealous of the delivery girl because of her closeness to Joel Gonzales.

How was the entrance of Melissa Paredes to “AFHS”?

In chapter 258 of “At the bottom there is room“, we were able to see the debut of Melissa Paredes as ‘Patty’, a girl who delivers menus and now works for Don Gilberto. Her first scene is withjoel gonzalesso “AFHS” fans suspect that it could be his new love interest and that it would make him forget aboutMacarena.

