Titus Lara Smith He is one of the most famous characters in “At the bottom there is room”, but it would be about to be withdrawn. In chapter 192 of the América Televisión series we saw that the character of laszlo kovacs he received a call from a relative and, just as he was talking with Pepe about making profits to get money, he found out that a relative passed away and has left him a juicy inheritance. This would be the excuse for the blue-eyed man to leave the plot… but why would he leave the program? The reason is linked to the actor who plays him.

Tito is Pepe’s best friend and is one of the most beloved characters in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: America TV

Why wouldn’t Tito appear in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

With the excuse of inheritance, Titus would cease to be mentioned in “At the bottom there is room”but there is a real reason that would justify his possible absence from the series: Laszlo Kovacs left Peru with his wife, Mili Asalde, because they are celebrating their honeymoon.

In fact, the artist has recently uploaded some images from his trip to Europe and, according to his latest post, he is in England. In such a context, Pepe’s friend is expected to leave the show temporarily, just as he happened with Mónica Sánchez when she went to Argentina for a few days and they “invented” an emergency in Ayacucho for Charito.

At this point, we have to clarify something: Tito would still have more history in “AFHS” 2023, his departure would only be for a few days. However, it is likely that he left some pre-recorded scenes.

