Tito returned to “Al fondo hay sitio” and fan theories about his strange change of look and lack of interest in the “chela” have not been lacking. Now it would be possible for Pepe’s eternal ‘compadre’ played by Laszlo Kovacs to have the possibility of financially supporting the Gonzales to finally get them out of their always complicated monetary situation in the América TV series. But where exactly did this character get the money from and what will he do with it after returning to Las Nuevas Lomas?

What happened to Tito in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

As fans of “Al fondo hay sitio” will remember, Pepe’s ‘compadre’ traveled to receive an inheritance from a relative who had died. However, upon returning, his attitude was very strange towards the Gonzales: he dressed elegantly, did not want to drink beer and did not bring any souvenirs to the family. In such a way, some fans pointed out that he could actually be an evil twin and not the original Tito that everyone knows.

At the moment, some followers of the Peruvian series believe that the ex-minibus driver has actually gotten into trouble after receiving a juicy inheritance. Not for nothing did he return so well dressed and with a colder face. But others explain that it could simply be a change of thought after realizing everything he can do with his fortune. It should be noted that it is not known how much he inherited, much less what his intentions are now.

The most logical thing would be for Tito to help the Gonzales in their complicated financial situation; However, this is still a mystery and we don’t know if Lazslo Kovacs’ character has returned with the intention of donating his money or saving it for the future.

