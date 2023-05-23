“Al fondo hay sitio”, the América TV production, complicated its plot since Claudia Llanos accelerated the plans to take revenge on the Maldini-Montalbán. Based on deceit, she kidnapped Macarena and kept her locked up for several days. In addition, the ‘Shark Look’ asked for more than a million dollars from Mike to set her free and unharmed from her.

As we saw, the ‘Maca’ suitor tried to get the million-dollar sum by all means. He failed to ask his mother for financial help and even asked Joel for help in coming up with a solution. At the end of the day, they decided to take the amount from Francesca’s company to pay her ransom.

YOU CAN SEE: Helena Aguayo cures ‘Tito’ of impotence in “AFHS”: “Are you going to miss all this?”

What will happen to Mike and Joel in “AFHS”?

The complicated robbery brought Mike and Joel together like never before, but this was just the beginning. Francesca’s company discovered those responsible and called an urgent meeting to clarify the facts and sentence them to jail if necessary. In the worst case scenario, the duo would end up in jail while ‘la Noni’ went bankrupt.

In the case of the ‘Leyenda’, he was very worried about ending up in jail, therefore, he thought about fleeing the country. It only remains to wait “AFHS” chapter 225 to know the fate of both characters.

YOU CAN SEE: “AFHS”: Francesca throws Richard Jr. out of his house after a daring comment about his age

How and where to see “Al fondo hay sitio”?

If you want to enjoy “At the bottom there is room“, you must tune in to the América TV channel from Monday to Friday at 8:40 p.m. Once “Esto es guerra” has finished and before “Luz de Luna 3”, you will be able to watch the program.

Here we share the channels to watch the Peruvian series in Peru:

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.

#quotAt #bottom #roomquot #Mike #jail #Joel #escape #Peru #robbing #Francesca