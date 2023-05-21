Macarena Montalban it could soon be released in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Joel and Mike have already paid the money to their captors, after sneaking into the office of Francesca Maldini to get the amount, and in exchange they received the location where they would find her with her friend Beatriz Bermejo, who is actually Claudia Plains. However, the shared advance of chapter 224 of the América TV series, which arrives in the next few days, shows a scene that has caught the attention of fans.

While in an abandoned room, ‘Maca’ hears a noise, which would reveal that there is another person in another part of the place. “Did you hear that? Has anyone else been locked up?”suddenly says Alessia and Cristóbal’s aunt. At that moment, the kidnappers are alarmed, as is Claudia Llanos, who is leading the men. “Nothing, nothing, it’s nothing. Go ahead!” they yelled at her, as they forcibly removed her from the room.

It should be noted that Peter could be the person who made the noise, since, in previous scenes, the national television series has shown “Shark Look” visiting a person in a deserted place.

Who plays Macarena Montalbán?

Peruvian actress Maria Grazia Gamarra gives life to Macarena Montalbán in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Now, in the Peruvian series, her character is in danger.

Where to see “In the background there is room” 10 LIVE?

If you are interested in enjoying the series “Al fondo hay sitio”, you have the option of tuning in to the channel America TV from Monday to Friday, from 8.40 pm Once the program “This is war” has finished, you will be able to find it easily on the channel’s open signal.

