The new character of “At the bottom there is room“, antareshas caused a furor among fans of the popular series of America TV due to his peculiar way of being. In addition, as we know, we all knew him because of the supposed romance that he had with Laia during her trip to Cusco, also because he was the cause of the relationship between the young Spanish woman and Christopher Montalban will finish.

Now, his character has arrived in Las Nuevas Lomas and has unleashed the resentment and jealousy of some. Among them, Diegowho kicked him out of his house, after his son tried to host the ‘brichero‘ at the Maldini mansion. But, who is the actor who gives life to Antares? Here we tell you.

Who is Herbert Corimanya, the famous ‘brichero’ from “AFHS”?

Antares arrives at “Al fondo hay sitio” to reunite with Laia. Photo: America TV

His full name is Herbert Corimanya Baca, who is a Peruvian film and theater actor. As can be read on his LinkedIn profile, he has 13 years of experience and has even participated in two international short films from France and Bolivia. He also works as general director of the Butaca A & C group, which is in charge of promoting the performing arts in Peru through the production of plays.

In which productions has Herbert Corimanya participated?

Apart from his recent entry into the popular América TV series, “Al fondo hay sitio”, the actor who gives life to Antares has participated in seven national productions and some short films. Next, we leave you the list of films where you can appreciate the development of Herbert Corimanya as an actor.

“The Gospel of the Flesh” (2013)

“The Dreamer” (2016)

“Calichin” (2016)

“Warrior” (2016)

“The Final Hour” (2017)

“Django, blood of my blood” (2018)

“Romulo and Julita” (2020)

Likewise, he has also been part of the cast of the series “Los otros libertadores” and “El día de mi suerte”. In addition, on her Instagram profile, we can find the promotion of her projects that she has underway.

