“At the bottom there is room“, the successful América TV series, continues to incorporate new characters. One of these is about javier joythe classmate that July met in high school and with whom she soon forged a friendship, although more than one believes that they could become a couple.

A characteristic detail of the young man is that he seems to be sad when he is really happy, looking forward to something or laughing. Thanks to this, he has managed to make the followers of the Peruvian series laugh and is what to talk about in Nuevas Lomas.

The saddest laugh in “AFHS”

Joel and Cristóbal did not take long to notice this characteristic of his. “It’s the saddest smile I’ve ever seen in my life,” said the youngest of the Montalbans. What he wouldn’t expect is that he could ‘put him down’ and make him jealous just like Mike Miller did before.

Regarding the reception of the fans, several are happy with their role in “AFHS” and enthusiastic about the new plots that would emerge from now on.

Who is Franco Iza?

A different personality in “AFHS”. Photo: Franco Iza’s Instagram

Franco Iza Montoya is the one who plays Javier Alegría. He is not only an actor, but also a playwright, author of “El análisis” and son of the renowned Miguel Iza. He is 33 years old and seeks to make a name for himself with his work on the small screen, without neglecting his other artistic talents.

What few know is that he is also one of the scriptwriters of the telenovela “Luz de luna” where he shows why he was the winner of the Contemporary Peruvian Playwriting Festival “Labor Room”.

