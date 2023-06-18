From previous chapters of “At the bottom there is room 10“, we have been following the plot of kinship between Pepe and ‘Happy‘, since they are likely to maintain a link of father and son. As we have seen, Felicia Alegría and José Gonzales had a summer romance 23 years ago, which is why he thinks that Javier Alegría is her firstborn.

For this reason, in the preview of episode 242 of “AFHS”, it is shown that Pepe has decided that it is time to confess to him the truthso he quotes ‘Happy’ and says: “I wanted to talk to you about your father.”

How did Pepe find out that he is the father of ‘Happy’?

Meeting between Pepe and Felicia, the mother of ‘Happy’. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

In episode 237 of the tenth season of “AFHS”, Javier Alegría decides to introduce his mother, Felicia, to the Gonzales. Everything was going well until Pepe and Tito appear. Her mother faints when she recognizes her ex-partner.

After that, Pepe decides to contact Felicia to talk and remember exactly how long they met. By making calculations, he begins to suspect that ‘Happy’ is his son.

Who knows Pepe’s secret?

Teresa, Charo and July confused by Tito’s strange reaction to ‘Happy’s’ confession about his father. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Although the paternity of José Gonzales has not yet been confirmed, he decided to tell his ‘compare’ his secret, since he is the only one he trusts. However, there were moments in which Tito almost revealed the possible father-son relationship between Pepe and ‘Happy’.

In addition, the Gonzales have been confused and surprised by the change in attitude of “Tere’s” older brother because, since he found out that he could be a father, he began to treat Javier with affection.

