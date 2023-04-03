ceballos surprised thousands with his return to “At the bottom there is room”. Of course, she did not return alone: ​​Kimberly also returned to Las Nuevas Lomas and both, along with Eva, launched their plan against the Gonzales family. However, the most questionable tactic they used was to make Jimmy believe that the ‘Tokio de Lince’ was pregnant by him. This fact provoked the fury of the viewers, who even threatened to stop watching the América Televisión series, but many now applaud the Colombian for a recently revealed great secret.

Delilah, Eva and Kimberly tried to destroy the Gonzales family in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“AFHS”: Lucecita reveals a great secret about Dalila

In this new phase as an actress, fans of Little light They have flattered his stage presence within the program, to the point that they even ask him to go international with a series for Netflix. For now, the artist is enjoying her time on “AFHS”, although she recently shocked her followers by sharing an unexpected revelation about the character who has been making her famous in recent months.

“What a shame with you… That’s how she is. I don’t like the truth either. Obviously I’m talking about Delilah. Don’t make liver!” she wrote in a recent post on her official Instagram. The comments from her fans did not wait and, despite the fact that they admit that they hate Kimberly’s mother, Ceballos’s interpretation is just so good that it generates these reactions.

“If your character becomes so hateful or annoying… you’re doing a good leading role”, “If they hate your character it’s because you’re doing a good performance”, “You’re right. That Dalila is angry, but your performance is very good. I congratulate you and I only see ‘AFHS’ for you” and “It is known that it is only acting, but I don’t know why it makes me angry when I see them”, are some of the comments left by Lucecita’s fans in the post.

Fans of Lucecita react to the actress’s revelation about Dalila. Photo: Instagram captures



