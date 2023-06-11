“Al fondo hay sitio” has remained current throughout so many years and seasons due to its very characteristic characters. From time to time, new figures enter that bring a change in the plot of the series. This 2023 has entered franco iza, playing Happy Joy. recently entered Natalia Montoya, who gives life to Felicia. In fiction, these two characters have a mother-son relationship. However, in real life, both have a very special bond.

“AFHS”: the relationship between Franco Iza and Natalia Montoya

Just like in fiction, Natalia Montoya she is also the mother of franco iza out of series. Both are very excited to have the chance to work together on the most successful series in Peru.

On social networks, the actor was very happy to share the stage with his mother in “At the bottom there is room.” “’Tell me you’re lucky without telling me you’re lucky.’ I answer you with a photo: with my mom. Happy day, Natalia Montoya. Now and always. Your son, ”she dedicated in her instagram.

Franco Iza’s post with his mother Natalia Montoya. Photo: Franco Iza/Instagram

The reaction of the fans of “Al fondo hay sitio” to the duo of Franco Iza and Natalia Montoya

On social networks, fans of “At the bottom there is room” They showed their taste with the characters of Happy Alegría and Felicia. “Nati, it was nice to see them together yesterday in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, enjoy that gift”, they commented. “Congratulations, Natalia. Also for Franco”, wrote another follower. “What a nice experience! Hugs for both of you!” another person wrote.