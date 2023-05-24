A new illusion has arisen for pepe gonzales after his failed relationship with Rafaella in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Like his partner Tito, he began a relationship with one of the Aguayo sisters. So, beer became his new partner. In real life, David Almandoz and Adriana Quevedo They are the ones who play these characters. Learn here the difference in real life of both actors.

How old is Chela Aguayo in real life?

Chela Aguayo, one of the new additions to “Al fondo hay sitio”, is Pepe’s new illusion. This character is played by the actress and host Adriana Quevedo. A peculiarity of her is that she is not the only character she has played in this telenovela, the first being Malú Troncoso, a member of Las Techeras. Adriana was born on November 13, 1979 and has 43 years. From 2016 to 2022, she dedicated herself to hosting Panamericana TV.

How old is Pepe Gonzales in real life?

The charismatic bus driver in “Al fondo hay sitio”, pepe gonzales, has had a series of love failures with the Maldini sisters. He now he has found a new illusion with Chela. David Almandozthe actor who plays him, was born on August 14, 1969 and has 53 years. His first important role was in “Así es la vida” when he played Pancho García. His stardom was when he reached “Al fondo hay sitio”, a series that marked him to this day.

How many years apart are there between Pepe and Chela in real life?

In reality, David Almandoz is 53 years old, while Adriana Quevedo is 43. So, the national actor is 10 years Older than Chela in real life.

