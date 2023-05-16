One of the favorite couples of “Al fondo hay sitio” is made up of Laia and Cristóbal. Since her arrival in the América TV series, Laia, a young woman who met Alessia’s brother while he was in Spainstole the hearts of fans for her development, to the point that they wanted to see her with Jimmy Gonzales, when ‘Ale’ still did not forgive him. However, when he began to have problems with Macarena’s niece, the followers began to question the character.

Now, Laia no longer appears in the series, because she undertook a trip to Cusco, after telling her crush that July is in love with him. Next, we will tell you about the age difference between the actors who give life to the young chef and the son of Diego Montalban.

How old is Laia from “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Álex Béjar, Spanish actress who gives life to Laia Sanz In the Peruvian series, he was born in 2000. That is, he is currently 23 years old. His character made his appearance in Las Nuevas Lomas in season 10. It is important to note that this year the film in which he starred with Merly Morello was released: “A retreat to fall in love.”

How old is Cristóbal from “AFHS”?

The actor Franco Pennanowho plays Christopher Montalban, was born on October 19, 1997. Currently, he is 25 years old. In this sense, the current age difference between him and Álex is 2 years.

