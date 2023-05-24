“At the bottom there is room” has several legendary personalities, but few have been as consistent as Tito Lara, Pepe’s best friend and beloved member of the Gonzales family. After 9 seasons, the character, played by laszlo kovacsreturned to be the center of attention since he started a fight with Francesca.

As you remember, Tito made fun of “Noni” for being stingy and told her that she needs “Botox renewal”. After this, she hired professional writers to return it to him and, although it was not revealed what exactly she told him, we did see how the collector ended up badly affected. Only Helena managed to revive him and she is the one with whom she started a new romance.

Tito could lose Helena’s love

In the latest preview of “AFHS”, Tito was talking with his partner on the phone. However, he did not realize that the call was still active when he began to talk to Pepe about his former loves: Rafaella and Liliana. “She left you planted and you still don’t get over her,” his friend tells him.

Chela and Helena were stunned to hear them, making it clear that they will face them in the chapter this Wednesday, May 24. For their part, the fans regret that both could lose them for not having coped with old breakups. “They do not exceed them,” they claim on social networks.

Who is Tito’s previous love?

Pierina Carcelén played Liliana in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: composition LR/ América TV

Tito was about to marry Liliana, Miguel Ignacio’s secretary. However, in the middle of the altar, the character played by Pierina Carcelén fled from the church and went to look for “Nachito”, with whom she thought she had a formal relationship, but the lady ended up being rejected.

