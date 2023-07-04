“At the bottom there is room“, the successful Peruvian series, delighted its thousands of fans with the romance of Alessia and Jimmy. Both faced all kinds of challenges, but they showed everyone that their love was true, even though this did not sit well with Diego. The chef he reacted in the worst way when he received the news and now he faced the Gonzales again.

In chapter 254 of “AFHS”, Mr. Montalbán saw that his daughter was sleeping in Don Gilberto’s cellar, for which he exploded with indignation. Although he tried to get her back, he ended up fighting with everyone and ‘Tito’ was the one who put her in her place, reminding her that her love for Francesca will end when she runs out of money.

