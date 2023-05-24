“There is room at the bottom”, the successful production of América Televisión, continues to surprise its loyal fans after 10 seasons. As we saw in his last chapters, Tito gave something to talk about after the humiliation he gave Francesca. What he didn’t know is that she wouldn’t sit idly by: he hired a group of writers to play a cruel prank on her as part of her revenge.

What happened? The series showed the famous ‘Ice King’, very sure of himself, going to bother Mrs. Maldini. “I see her younger,” she is heard saying to the dark-eyed. Given this, she approaches his ear and whispers: “And do you know how I see you today…?” He replies. Although you won’t hear what he actually says, fans believe he made fun of the fact that no one likes him and that he looks like an adoptee from the Gonzales family.

Helena conquers Tito’s heart

Due to the gesticulation of the ‘Noni’ lips, another group of fans believes that he said “Bombón”. Such a compliment left Tito unconscious. In any case, the character of Laszlo Kovacs took a long time to recover, but everything changed thanks to Helena. The pirate carrier not only cured her impotence, but she also managed to conquer her heart —something unthinkable by fans after her love story with Liliana had a sad outcome.

In chapter 225 of “AFHS“, we saw how Tito and Helena shared tender moments on stage. It was only a matter of minutes for the followers of the Peruvian series to celebrate the romance on social networks. “That way anyone can revive”, “Don’t spoil it”, “They complement each other perfectly “, “Let him be happy” and “They are such for which” were some of the comments.

How and where to see "AFHS"?

Did they cool down the ‘Ice King’? Scene from “AFHS” will show a curious scene between Francesca and Tito. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

If you would like to see the series “Al fondo hay sitio” and you don’t want to miss it, you can tune in to the América TV channel, Monday through Friday, starting at 8:40 p.m. After the “EEG” program ends, you can easily find it on the open channel signal.

You can enjoy the series “Al fondo hay sitio” completely free of charge and in real time through online transmission. To do so, you just need to visit the official website ofAmerica tvGOa streaming platform that offers full episodes of previous seasons at no cost.

