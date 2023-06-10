At the moment, “At the bottom there is room” is one of the Peruvian series that has amassed thousands of followers during its 10 seasons. Although the characters with whom production began are no longer America TV, viewers continue to have fun with the occurrences of the protagonists. But have you ever wondered what the cast would look like if they were from Disney? This can be known thanks to Artificial Intelligence.

In recent days, the AI It has given many surprises to users with its unique answers or with the images it offers when asked about a specific character. On this occasion, with the help of Midjourney, you will be able to see how Joel Gonzales, Charito, Teresa and other members of “At the bottom there is room“.

What do the protagonists of “AFHS” look like Disney animated characters?

Midjourney’s Artificial Intelligence is one of the most used tools to know how animated characters would look like in real life and vice versa. The results will amaze more than one follower of “Al fondo hay sitio”.

charito flowers

Thanks to Midjourney, Charito Flores, mother of Joel Gonzales, apparently, would continue with her same look. In the image you can see the protagonist of “Al fondo hay sitio” with what would be one of her popular dresses and her long hair, but collected.

Charito Flores from “Al fondo hay sitio” as a Disney character. Photo: Midjourney

joel gonzales

The character played by Erick Elera in the América TV series has a beard and lush hair, which are also one of the characteristics that Midjourney highlights.

Joel Gonzales as a Disney character. Photo: Midjourney

Jimmy Gonzales

The youngest son of Charito Flores could not miss this experiment with the Artificial Intelligence of Midjourney. The result, as a Disney character, is very similar to the one that appears in “Al fondo hay sitio”.

Jimmy Gonzales starring in “AFHS” as a Disney character. Photo: Midjourney

Teresita Collazos

The eccentric Teresita Collazos does not have much difference with the result offered by the AI, since she has the same look and even the same gesture that the colorful character from “Al fondo hay sitio” makes with her lips.

Teresita Collazos as a Disney character. Photo: Midjourney

Gilberto Collazos

The hat and its suspenders are one of the characteristics of the popular ‘Gil’, who also has these same items in the Disney animated character, thanks to Midjourney.

This is how Gilberto Collazos would look like if he were a Disney character. Photo: Midjourney

Francesca Maldini

Although she is far from the real character of the Maldini matriarch in “In the background there is room”, the businesswoman looks very elegant with long hair if she were from Disney.

This is what Francesca Maldini would look like if she were a Disney character. Photo: Midjourney

pepe gonzales

Tito Lara’s best friend is also on the list of characters in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Next, we leave you with what he would look like if he were a Disney character.

Pepe Gonzales if he were a Disney character with Artificial Intelligence. Photo: Midjourney



Tito Lara

The carefree Tito Lara is another of the protagonists of the América TV soap opera. This is what it would look like if he were a Disney character, but will he still be friends with Pepe Gonzales?

This is what Tito Lara from “AFHS” would look like if he were a Disney character. Photo: Midjourney

Diego Montalban

One of the characters that appeared in the last season of “Al fondo hay sitio” is Diego Montalbán, husband of Francesca Maldini. According to Midjourney’s AI, this is what he would look like if he were from a Disney animated movie.