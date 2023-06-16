Chapter 242 of “There is room at the bottom” left fans who believed in the love of Jimmy and Alessia devastated. After the couple went through so many obstacles, Diego Montalbán’s daughter made the difficult decision to go to Spain to study and become a chef. Her boyfriend didn’t think the distance was an obstacle until he found out that he would have to wait for her for three years.

Before the trip, the lovers had a romantic moment together to say goodbye as they had tried several times before. However, that did not prevent both from breaking down in tears during the farewell at the airport. “Goodbye, my heart goes with you”, was the last message they had.

#quotAt #bottom #roomquot #saddest #farewell #Alessia #traveled #Jimmy #devastated