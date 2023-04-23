Diego Montalbán is going through the most difficult moment of his life in “At the bottom there is room”, American TV series. Finding out that “Victoria” was actually Claudia Llanos left him with a terrible paralysis of half of his body and now he needs to be cared for by others. Despite the efforts of his relatives to encourage him, and after the terrible carelessness of mike and pierre, it seems that there will only be one way for the chef to recover: quackery. That is why Macarena will contact the famous Shaman of Los Gonzales to subject her brother to a peculiar treatment. What will they do to him?

Karma reaches Diego Montalbán

Evil has a price and, in this case, a name: Claudia Llanos. Diego’s infidelity ended up being the least of his worries when he found out that his lover was nothing less than a murderer and since then everything has gone wrong for him: he fell in the middle of some bushes, they threw him on the stairs of his house, He can’t even go to the bathroom on his own anymore and was left for hours in a bathtub full of ice.

The doctors said she would recover in time, but to ease her pain as quickly as possible, Mike and Macarena turned to a different kind of help: a shaman. This is what is revealed in the advance of chapter 204, in which the famous healer of the Gonzales will apply his rituals to remove the evil that afflicts chef Montalbán. Will he be able to cure him or will the situation get complicated?

Where to see “In the background there is room”?

“Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast on television, on América TV, from Monday to Friday. You can also watch it online through the América tvGO website, a digital platform that broadcasts simultaneously with television. His official YouTube channel uploads the episodes in two parts after they air.

