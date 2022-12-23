The hit series “At the bottom there is room” is ready to close its ninth season in style. Its last chapters showed that the new characters have a lot to tell and fans lamented their end on social networks.

On the occasion of the release of its chapter 130, we share all the details so that you do not miss the outcome of its story.

When is the end of season 9 of “There is room at the bottom”?

“Al fondo hay sitio” has the finale of its ninth season scheduled for tomorrow, December 23, 2023. Expectations are high and the Peruvian production promises not to disappoint fans.

Finale of “Al fondo hay sitio” 9: schedules by country

Peru, Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

How many chapters does “Al fondo hay sitio” 2022 have?

The ninth season of “AFHS” has a total of 130 episodes. This is the installment with fewer episodes since the Peruvian series came out in 2009.

What channel broadcasts “Al fondo hay sitio”?

The series “Al fondo hay sitio” is an original production of América Televisión, so it can only be seen on that channel.

What channel is America TV?

DirecTV / Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV / Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru / Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable / Channel 4

Star Globalcom / Channel 13.

How to watch America TV LIVE ONLINE?

“Al fondo hay sitio” can be seen LIVE ONLINE through the official website of AméricaTVGO, where you can enjoy the new episodes even while they are being broadcast on TV.

If you want to review the past episodes of the series on the same platform, you will need to pay for a yearly or monthly subscription.