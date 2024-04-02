'At the bottom there is room' announced the arrival of its 11th season and raised the expectations of all its fans, who are eagerly awaiting its return. Throughout March, the successful series of America Television released different previews of some stories that were left unfinished in the last edition, which further aroused the audience's desperation, but managed to calm down after the confirmation of the premiere of the new installment of the fiction produced by Gigio Aranda.

Likewise, some of the names that will officially join the cast for the 2024 season of the series were revealed, as well as countless rumors that pointed to other actors as the new faces of the production, which have not yet been confirmed. . Do you want to know all the details about the return of 'There is room at the bottom'? In the following note, we tell you everything about it.

When is the premiere of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' 11 in 2024?

season 11 of 'There is room at the bottom' will premiere next Monday, April 8, 2024. This date was announced through an announcement prior to the Peruvian team's match against the Dominican Republic team in the context of a friendly match.

In the unique spot, the entire Gonzales family was in charge of making official the date of their return to television in the company of Cristóbal Montalbán, who was wearing his Peru shirt, in accordance with the fever that the public was experiencing with the national soccer team.

In this way, the series will arrive as indicated by various rumors, which had as reference the words of Maricarmen Marín, the star of 'Súper Ada', a novel that replaced in the schedule 'AFHS' and that revealed the number of chapters that the fiction would have, its final episode is scheduled for early April.

What time does 'At the bottom there is room' season 11 premiere?

As has been customary for some years, 'There is room in the back 2024' will be launched from 8.40 pm on the mentioned dateso it will be broadcast immediately after 'This is war' and before 'The other Concha'.

It is important to indicate that it is unknown if the premiere episode of season 11 of the series will last one hour, as usual, or if it will have a special edition per launch and will last for more minutes.

What actors and characters will be in 'At the bottom there is room' season 11?

Before returning to the recordings of the new installment, those in charge of 'There is room at the bottom' They confirmed three actors who will join the cast. Two of them were Spanish David Villanueva and Nidia Bermejorenowned actors whose roles are still a mystery.

On the other hand, who will also join the 2024 season of the series will be Alex BejarSpanish actress known to fans, who will once again play Laia, Cristóbal's ex-partner and who would be the main obstacle to his relationship with July.

Nidia Bermejo, David Villanueva and Alex Béjar are the new members of the cast of 'AFHS'. Photo: Instagram 'There is room in the back'

However, just as there are some confirmed names, there are others that became public through leaks. The first to be known was Adriana Campos Salazar, actress of 'Dad in trouble', who was captured in the recordings of the series. Although her role is unknown, many fans believe that she could be the daughter of 'Tito', who discovered her paternity in the final chapter of 'AFHS 10'.

Another name that was revealed 'unintentionally' was that of Virna Flores, which came to light in a video on the TikTok account of Fernando Bakovic, the popular Father Manuel, which intended to show a little of the recordings of the series. Followers presume that the current villain of 'Super Ada' could play the mother of 'Tito's' daughter.

What happened at the end of 'At the bottom there is room' 2023?

As we mentioned paragraphs ago, 'Tito' discovered that he was the father of a young girl after receiving a mysterious text message; However, that was not the only thing that happened in the grand finale of 'At the bottom there is room 2023'. Another of the stories in said episode showed us the sad end of 'Patty' and Joel's relationship, which ended after 'Fish Face' left the delivery girl standing at the altar after thinking that Macarena would not marry Mike.

One of the great mysteries is whether 'Patty' will return to take revenge against Joel. Photo: América TV

Another of the big questions for the new season of fiction is the whereabouts of Francesca Maldini, who was kidnapped by Claudia Llanos when she was planning to go on a trip. This could mark the end of the popular 'Noni' in the production, since 'Shark Look' would not fail to exact revenge on her on this occasion.

Finally, what left all the followers of 'AFHS' stunned was the attack of which Alessia was the victim, who received a stab in the back from Benjamín, who sought to attack Cristóbal. In some previews of the series, the Montalbán family and 'Jimmy' could be seen crying, which raised suspicions regarding the young woman's permanence in the new season.

