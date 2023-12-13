Chapter 367 of 'At the bottom there is room' promises emotions and drama in its next premiere. In this new installment of the América TV series, Joel and Macarena They prepare, through dance classes, for their long-awaited weddings this Friday, December 22 with Patty and 'Mike', respectively. However, the hidden attraction between the two could trigger a romantic moment where a simple exchange of glances would lead to a passionate kiss. Furthermore, we will witness if Peter Mckay finally confesses his love for Pía Olivo, who is actually Diego Montalbán disguised as a woman. And there will be no shortage of the tense meeting between Benjamín and July at the polyclinic.

To know all the details of this exciting episode that will keep everyone on the edge of their seats, and that marks the last weeks of this beloved series, we invite you to read this note.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 367 of 'At the bottom there is room'

When does chapter 367 of 'At the bottom there is room' come out?

Episode 367'There is room at the bottom'HE will premiere TODAY, Wednesday, December 13, 2023. As shown in the preview, Joel and Macarena would be about to kiss, while the psychiatric hospital staff reports that Benjamín has escaped. Everything indicates that the bandaged individual who appeared at the polyclinic where July works would be him.

What time to watch 'There is room at the bottom' chapter 367?

Heepisode 367of'There is room at the bottom', season 10HE will premiere in prime time at 8:40 p.m.byAmerica TVimmediately after the program 'This is war' and before the new novel 'Light of hope'.

Where is 'At the bottom there is room' broadcast LIVE?

You can enjoy season 10 of'There is room at the bottom'through the screensAmerica Television. You only need to tune into the channel's open signal to access this successful production, which premiered for the first time in 2009.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

'There is room at the bottom'It is broadcast on the Peruvian channelAmerica Televisionwhich varies its signal depending on the service you have contracted:

Where to watch 'At the bottom there is a place' ONLINE and for FREE?

If you want to see'There is room at the bottom'completely free, live and onlineyou must enter the official website ofAmerica TV GO, streaming platform of said channel. There you will find all the complete episodes of season 10 of the series, as well as the previous ones.

Cast of actors and characters from 'At the bottom there is room 10'

Mónica Sánchez as 'Charito'

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as 'Jimmy'

David Almandoz as 'Pepe'

László Kovács as 'Tito'

Paul Vega as 'Koky'

Gustavo Bueno as Don Gilberto.

