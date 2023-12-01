‘There is room at the bottom’ promises us a dream episode 359. In it, we will see the villain of the plot, Claudia Llanosabout to leave the psychiatric hospital to launch his revenge against the Maldini-Montalbán. Followers of the series wonder if Benjamin will be at his side, although everything seems to indicate that he will remain in that place longer. Meanwhile, ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ will invest all the money obtained from the sale of the kawaii ducklings in Francesca’s company. They will transport their thousands of soles on an old mattress that they use as a bench. Will this charismatic duo become millionaires?

If you want to discover the outcome of this intriguing mix of drama, suspense and comedy, we invite you to read this note, in which you will find all the details you need to know about the premiere of the new episode of the famous series that is days away from ending its run. season 10.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 359 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When does chapter 359 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ come out?

Chapter 359‘There is room at the bottom’will be released TODAY Friday December 1, 2023. As could be seen in the trailer, Claudia Llanos, the ‘shark look’, will soon be released from the psychiatric hospital, ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ are playing everything and nothing and will invest what they earned from the sale of the kawaii ducklings in the Maldini corporation. Likewise, the new member of the Gonzales, the goat ‘Melitón’, would defecate on Diego Montalbán’s sidewalk, causing discomfort to the chef.

What time does ‘There is room at the back’?

‘There is room in depth’ season 10, episode 359,HE It broadcasts from Monday to Friday in prime time at 8.40 p.m. m., inAmerica TVimmediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Forgive me’.

Where is ‘At the bottom there is room’ broadcast LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of‘There is room at the bottom’through the screensAmerica TV. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

The wedding between Joel and ‘Patty’ will take place this Friday, December 22. Many speculate that Fernanda de las Casas will return to the series to oppose the marriage. Photo: América TV.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘There is room at the bottom’It is broadcast on the national channelAmerica Televisionwhich varies its signal depending on the service you have contracted:

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD) Cables: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD) Peru Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Peru Vision: Channel 4

Channel 4 Best Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Star Globalcom:channel 13

Where to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view‘There is room at the bottom’totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; For this, you need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform where you can find the full episodes of this and the previous season.

