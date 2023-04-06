Jimmy wants a divorce because Kimberly faked pregnancy in “At the bottom there is room”. After revealing the truth that Dalila’s daughter is not pregnant, Dr. Ronald Cross returned to the América Televisión series at the request of the Gonzales family, since the son of “Charito” wants to undo the legality of the wedding, because everything it was a lie. However, they did not expect that the lawyer would deliver a tremendous lecture before deciding if he would offer his help to the boy.

Specifically, the advancement of chapter 192 of “At the bottom there is room 2023” shows Dr. Cross scolding Jimmy. “You are a subnormal. How can you think of joining a woman you don’t love. What do you have in your brain, a malagua? ”, The angry lawyer is heard saying after listening to his potential client.

“There’s Room in the Back”: cast

Seasons 9 and 10 of the Peruvian series on América TV came with historical characters, but also with some new ones that stirred up the Gonzales and the Maldini in Las Nuevas Lomas. below you will see “In the background there is room”, distribution that entertains the Peruvian public this season.

“At the bottom there is room”: schedule

Currently, the series “AFHS” is broadcast Monday through Friday on the América Televisión signal at 8:40 p.m., together after “Esto es guerra” and before “Maricucha”. Remember that you can enjoy the program live from your Smart TV, going to https://tvgo.americatv.com.pe/ or also through the América TVGO app on your Smartphone.

