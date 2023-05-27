Jealousy took over Richard Junior in “In the background there is room”! During episode 227 of the América TV production, Teresa’s son decided to devise a plan to take revenge on his mother’s boyfriend. For this reason, as soon as Gaspar arrived at the Gonzales house to visit his partner, the little boy asked him to sit in a chair where he had placed a bedbug. That was the first part of his plan, since he later invited him purple mazamorra mixed with chili. After putting a spoon in his mouth, Joel’s friend jumped with ardor and began to dance to hide it.

‘Tere’ was surprised to see this and saw how her son served water to Gaspar, who tasted it and ended up spitting it out, since it was mixed with salt. Macarena’s friend asked him why she did that and he replied that she had remembered a joke. “Tell me,” said the daughter of Don Gilbertobut ‘Gaspi’ told him that it was better not, since it is not that good.

Despite everything he experienced, Gaspar did not accuse Richard Junior with his mother. He was only surprised and tried to consult with his eyes the reason for his actions. Undoubtedly, the little one is not willing to let someone steal his mother’s attention and he may continue to devise other plans to get back at him. That and more we will discover this Friday, May 26, when a new episode of the national production premieres.

Advance of chapter 228 of “There is room at the bottom”

Where to SEE “At the bottom there is room”?

If you are interested in enjoying the series “Al fondo hay sitio”, you have the option of tuning in to the channelAmerica TVfrom Monday to Friday, from 8.40 pm Once the program “This is war” has finished, you will be able to find it easily on the channel’s open signal.

