Everything is possible in “Al fondo hay sitio”! Tito wants to be a father and Richard Jr. offered himself as his new son in the América TV series. After Pepe formalized his reunion between father and firstborn with Javier, his famous “compare” became sensitive and realized that it was time to take the next step in his life. For this, he was asking in networks for a possible summer love, but he was only bombarded by negative comments.

Sad for not having a partner or descendants, the poor minibus driver had no choice but to stay in his living room to reflect. It was there that Richard Jr. appeared out of nowhere and, seeing him downcast, offered to be his new son, something that completely surprised Tito. Later that day, he asked Teresa for permission to temporarily ‘adopt’ him, and she agreed. Will Gaspar, ‘Tere’s’ boyfriend, be able to bear the jealousy?

